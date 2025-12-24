7Artisans teases three tiny new 180g lenses – that’s less than the weight of many smartphones
Lens brand 7Artisans is teasing a new "Lite" series of lenses in China with a compact design
Third-party budget lens maker 7Artisans is preparing to launch a trio of tiny lenses, according to a social media teaser.
The China-based lens brand posted a teaser on Weibo, a social media platform popular in China, that hints three new autofocus lenses are coming soon as part of a new “Lite” series. The lenses will come in three different focal lengths. But, 7Artisans looks to be capitalizing on the trend for more compact camera systems, as all three new lenses weigh around 180g (about 6.35 ounces).
The teaser lenses are for APS-C cameras “compatible with mainstream mirrorless cameras.” Autofocus is also listed among the new series' features. The brand notes the three different focal lengths will cover street photography, travel, and everyday recording.
With just a few clues to go on – and those all translated from Chinese by Google translate – the teaser leaves much to the imagination. The teaser also hasn’t yet popped up on the brand’s Instagram or Facebook accounts yet, and it's possible that the launches are either exclusive to China or arriving there first.
While a number of questions remain surrounding the mysterious teaser, smaller lightweight lenses seem to be increasing in popularity. A 180g lens is fairly lightweight – about 6.35 ounces – weighing less than some smartphones. The iPhone 17 Pro, for example, is 206g.
The lenses, for now, are just a teaser – and just on Weibo at that – but could be a launch to watch.
You may also like
Browse the best cameras for travel or the best mirrorless cameras.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.