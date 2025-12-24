7Artisans – the brand behind the AF 85mm f/1.8 pictured here – is teasing new compact lenses for APS-C cameras

Third-party budget lens maker 7Artisans is preparing to launch a trio of tiny lenses, according to a social media teaser.

The China-based lens brand posted a teaser on Weibo, a social media platform popular in China, that hints three new autofocus lenses are coming soon as part of a new “Lite” series. The lenses will come in three different focal lengths. But, 7Artisans looks to be capitalizing on the trend for more compact camera systems, as all three new lenses weigh around 180g (about 6.35 ounces).

The teaser lenses are for APS-C cameras “compatible with mainstream mirrorless cameras.” Autofocus is also listed among the new series' features. The brand notes the three different focal lengths will cover street photography, travel, and everyday recording.

With just a few clues to go on – and those all translated from Chinese by Google translate – the teaser leaves much to the imagination. The teaser also hasn’t yet popped up on the brand’s Instagram or Facebook accounts yet, and it's possible that the launches are either exclusive to China or arriving there first.

While a number of questions remain surrounding the mysterious teaser, smaller lightweight lenses seem to be increasing in popularity. A 180g lens is fairly lightweight – about 6.35 ounces – weighing less than some smartphones. The iPhone 17 Pro, for example, is 206g.

The lenses, for now, are just a teaser – and just on Weibo at that – but could be a launch to watch.

