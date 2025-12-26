The new episode of Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World podcast is now live on our YouTube channel and available to stream from Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all your favorite podcast services.

New episodes of Bokeh Face are released bi-weekly, every other Friday (so our next episode will be released on January 09).

DCW's Content Director, Chris George, joins me, James Artaius, DCW Editor in Chief, for our usual format where we discuss a burning issue in the world of imaging, dive into the kit bag to examine what we've been shooting with lately, and then troubleshoot a technical or creative camera issue.

You can watch the episode in full below:

In Focus, James and Chris debate whether high-resolution cameras with 60MP or 100MP sensors are really necessary. What's required for prints, what's practical for pro use, can your lenses even keep up with your sensor's resolution, and do we really need Canon's 400MP sensor?

For our Gear Up section we get hands-on with Fujifilm's latest instant compact camera, the Instax Mini LiPlay+. This has the biggest and most obvious addition we've ever seen in an instant camera – along with a divisive feature that Chris hates!

Finally, in our Trouble Shooting segment, we get into the weeds of crop factor. Why is 35mm "full frame" the standard? Why don't APS-C lenses have the equivalent APS-C focal lengths on them? Why do all the manufacturers have different names for crop formats?!?!?

We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the show, along with any questions or troubleshooting queries you might have, so please get in touch with us at bokehface@futurenet.com. We hope you enjoy the episode!

• Watch on YouTube

• Listen on Spotify

• Listen on Apple Podcasts

You might also like…

Check out all our previous episodes of Bokeh Face, take a look at the highest resolution cameras you can buy, check out the best instant cameras (and the best digital instant camera hybrids) and read more about what is sensor size and why does it matter.