This compact camera outsold 102MP powerhouses in 2025, was released over two years ago, and is only $140 / £114

BCN data and major retailer charts show how Kodak's ultra-affordable device became one of 2025's best-selling compact cameras

In 2025, the Kodak Pixpro FZ55 cemented its role as the go-to budget compact camera for buyers who want a dedicated shooter without spending a fortune. And in a year dominated by 102MP headline-grabbers like the Fujifilm GFX100RF, and other high-resolution models, the tiny Kodak quietly kept showing up at the top of BCN+R, Amazon UK/US, and other major retailer rankings.

Yes – a simple 5x zoom compact from 2023 outsold some of the most technologically advanced compact cameras or point-and-shoot cameras ever made. And it costs only $139.99 / £114 / AU$250.

And this sales data shows: not everyone wants AI-driven computational photography, stacked sensors, or $1,800+ mirrorless bodies. Many simply want a compact camera that turns on fast, shoots instantly, and keeps going – the FZ55 never relied on hype or megapixel arms races. Instead, it has succeeded through price-to-performance, ease of use, and a bit of nostalgic charm.

(Image credit: Gavin Stoker / Digital Camera World)

Ironically, the very traits that might seem outdated – small sensor, a basic zoom lens, minimal controls – now set it apart. In an era of complex menus, multi-page touchscreen systems, and rising camera prices, the FZ55 feels refreshingly straightforward.

And for young shooters, travelers, parents, and families who want a "throw-in-the-bag" camera, or anyone who simply misses the feel of a true point-and-shoot, it's an ideal choice.

It wins for three reasons

1. Value that few other compact cameras can touch

Its price undercuts most major competitors – often by half. Buyers simply want a real camera that's cheap, compact, reliable, and easy.

2. A user experience that appeals to beginners, families, and nostalgia fans

The TZ55 is a throwback in a charming way. For many, simplicity is the feature:

- 16MP 1/2.3in sensor

- 5x zoom

- pocket-friendly size

- no complicated modes

- no pairing, apps, or settings overload

3. It beats standard phone cameras in key aspects

A real zoom lens, real ergonomics, and a real shutter button give it advantages smartphones can't match – especially for kids, older users, travellers, or anyone who wants a device dedicated solely to photography.

Why this compact kept topping 2025's charts

I'm not saying the FZ55 is the best compact camera on the market. Cameras like the Sony RX1R III, or Fujifilm GFX100RF are in a completely different class – both in performance and in price.

But when it comes to the best price-to-quality ratio, the Kodak FZ55 is a clear and undisputed winner. And that's exactly why this humble 2023 compact managed to outsell far more powerful (and far more expensive) 102MP rivals throughout 2025.

The cheap compact repeatedly surged ahead of ultra-high-resolution devices across multiple retail datasets, because it's for effortless photography. For buyers who want a real camera separate from their phone. Also, let's not forget that rising camera prices have pushed buyers toward the budget.

Where high-end compacts cater to a niche audience, the FZ55 caters to another. It's the "real camera without the stress" option – and that's precisely how this tiny point-and-shoot managed to outperform cameras 10x more.

If you're curious whether it's good enough for your own everyday shooting, our in-depth Kodak Pixpro FZ55 review takes a closer look at its handling, usability, and real-world image quality.

You might like...

For a slightly cheaper option, also consider the very similar Kodak Pixpro FZ45. Check out all the differences between the two Pixpro cameras in our Kodak FZ45 vs FZ55 guide.

For other options see our guides to the best cameras under $100, and best cameras under $200.