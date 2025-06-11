No compact cameras in Japan's top 10 best sellers as Sony and Nikon top the charts

The Sony A7C II is this month's top performer in Yodabashi camera stores - taking first and third place in the charts

Yodobashi Camera, one of Japan's leading electronic retailers, has just released its latest ranking of best-selling cameras for May 2025 – and Sony is triumphing with its A7C II full-frame camera, and this time, not just once... but twice. And interestingly, not a single compact camera made it to this list.

The ranking from Yodobashi Camera gives us an insight into Japan's competitive sales market: Sony remains the brand to beat, Nikon is keeping things competitive, and Canon seems to be biding its time.

Sony dominates the top 10, taking three spots in the top 5 – Nikon just claims two spots here. The Sony A7C II, in combination with a zoom lens kit, is in first place AND takes third place for body-only purchases.

So where's Canon in all this? You'll find two Canon models in the lower half of the list, while Fujifilm rounds out the ranking with its X-M5 kit, just managing to stay in the top 10.

Yodobashi best-selling cameras - May 2025

1. Sony A7C II (+ FE 28-60mm f/4-5.6)

2. Nikon Z50 II (+ Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR and Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR)

3. Sony A7C II

4. Sony A1 II

5. Nikon Z5 II

6. Sony ZV-E10 II (+ E PZ 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS II and E 55-210mm f/4.5-6.3 OSS)

7. Canon EOS R10 (+ RF-S 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM)

8. Canon EOS R50 (+ RF-S 18-45mm f/4,5-6.3 IS STM and RF S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 IS STM)

9. Nikon Z50 II (+ Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR)

10. Fujifilm X-M5 (+ 15-45mm f/3.5 - 5.6 OIS PZ)

And the popular Sigma BF? Well, it was in the ranking from Yodobashi Camera before, but given Sigma's announcement about supply shortages and order delays, this likely limits the Sigma BF's sales and availability.

Given the buzz and trendiness of compact cameras lately, the absence of compact cameras is striking – maybe they're out for now, but certainly not down for good.

Markets shift fast, and with the summer months approaching, compact cameras make the ideal travel buddy that captures the adventure. This ranking is just one monthly snapshot; they could rebound and retake ground later this year.

In third place was the Nikon Z50 II twin-lens kit, bundled with the Nikkor Z DZ 16-50mm f/3/5-6/3 VR and Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR zooms (Image credit: Nikon)

