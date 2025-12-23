Just hours before drone giant DJI was to face an automatic drone ban in the US, the US Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau added all foreign-made drones and components to the FCC Covered list, effectively banning all new non-American drones from being released in the US.

The change does not affect existing drones, but prevents all foreign-made drones announced after December 22 2025, from entering the US. That means that previously released products will continue to be available for sale in the US, but future launches will be unble to obtain the FCC approval required to sell the new models in the US.

The change is not directed exclusively to DJI, nor exclusively to China, but includes “uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and UAS critical components produced in foreign countries.”

The FCC indicates that some new drones may be approved by the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security.

The decision was made following a National Security Determination shared on December 21 that called the risks posed by foreign-made UAS “unacceptable.”

“UAS and UAS critical components must be produced in the United States,” the National Security Determination reads. “This will reduce the risk of direct UAS attacks and disruptions, unauthorized surveillance, sensitive data exfiltration, and other UAS threats to the homeland.

"Furthermore, it will ensure our domestic UAS and UAS critical component manufacturing is resilient and independent, a critical national security imperative. UAS are inherently dual-use: they are both commercial platforms and potentially military or paramilitary sensors and weapons.”

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While drones and UAVs previously approved by the FCC will remain available, the change effectively prevents new drone technology from entering the US unless that drone is American-made or approved by the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security.

Few consumer drones are made in the US

Presumably, the Chinese-made Antigravity A1 drone from Insta360 is also now banned (Image credit: Future)

While there are a number of US-based companies that create industrial drones, few consumer drones are made by American companies.

Skydio is a US drone manufacturer, but the company stopped producing consumer drones in August 2023, instead focusing on enterprise and public sector drones, such as those used by police departments and the military.

Parrot similarly exited the consumer drone market in 2019, focusing on industrial and professional drones. The Parrot Anafi, a drone with a 4K, 48MP 1/2-inch sensor, is available from photo retailers for $6,383.94.

Freefly crafts American-made drones, but in the high-end cinema and industrial sector, with its most affordable drone starting at $22,995.

There are a handful of other brands, such as Teal, WISPR, and Hylio, but these US-based drone companies similarly focus on industrial, enterprise, agricultural, and public safety drones.

The US-based action camera giant GoPro once launched a drone in 2016, but faced a recall over a battery door latch that caused the drone to lose power mid-flight, and in 2018 GoPro left the drone industry.

DJI says it “remains committed to the US market”

(Image credit: DJI / 8KRAW)

While DJI was not singled out in the legislation, the move is another major blow to the China-based drone giant. The manufacturer assured customers that the change does not affect customers who already own a DJI drone.

“As the industry leader, DJI has advocated for an open, competitive market that benefits all US consumers and commercial users, and will continue to do so,” DJI told Digital Camera World.

“DJI products are among the safest and most secure on the market, supported by years of reviews conducted by US government agencies and independent third parties. Concerns about DJI’s data security have not been grounded in evidence and instead reflect protectionism, contrary to the principles of an open market.”

Despite the challenges, the company remains bullish. “DJI remains committed to the US market. We are deeply grateful to users across the country who spoke up to share how DJI technology supports their work and their communities. We will keep our community informed as more information becomes available.”

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates

You might also like...

Take a look at the best DJI drones on the market right now.