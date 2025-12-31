Cameras have had their best year since 2019, but this is what photo brands must do to survive the next five years

Last year was a bumper one for camera sales, with well over 100 per cent year-on-year growth. It was actually the best sales year for camera retailers since 2019, with over six million units sold – and that's not even including the used camera market.

Interestingly, the positive upward trend in the industry is not confined to sales of new point-and-shoot digital cameras that we've been seeing for a few years now. People are buying new interchangeable lens cameras too; the messaging that targets those trying to step up from a smartphone or pocket camera seems to be working.

Also, the ubiquitous nature of 'content' seeping into every possible area of life, including work, is encouraging for an industry that relies on people wanting to invest in better tools for capturing and creating (predominantly) video content.

So where does that leave us for the start of 2026? Can the trend continue? It's clear that content isn't going anywhere, but the second half of 2025 also saw a sharp rise in an unwelcome proliferation of 'AI slop' beginning to clog our feeds, from videos of cats caught on Ring cameras wielding weapons and musical instruments, to US presidents playing in bands and being arrested.

While some may find that kind of thing entertaining, it raises obvious concerns around truth and authenticity. But it also lays down a challenge for us, as creatives, to be aggressively human in our endeavours. The joy of what we do doesn't just come from the results; it comes from the process. Often, the pain of creation and the discomfort of learning new techniques or stepping outside of our comfort zone is where the real pleasure in photography and filmmaking lies.

What we've seen from the past year is that, despite the negative trends, more people are choosing to pick up cameras and move into the world of content creation. So that's something to be celebrated. How do I think brands will (or should) respond to this shift? We will see more cameras; that feels inevitable. But I also want to see more brands bringing the worlds of photography and content creation to life with experiences, investing more in events that bring people together.

In the UK, Fujifilm had massive success with its week-long inaugural Fujikina London event and we also saw Lumix have similar success with a series of global Lumix Live events, one of which I was fortunate enough to host in London. The Photography and Video Show also expanded to London for the first time. The overwhelming response from people I saw at each event was a craving for types of activities like these.

People want more opportunities to come together around their passion for photography and filmmaking, without having to have thousands of followers or needing to spend hundreds of pounds on expensive conferences that feel exclusive and elite. They want accessible touchpoints where they can see new gear, capture great content and both learn from and be inspired by relatable speakers.

So my hope for 2026 is that brands are getting the message and continue investing in real-world experiences for us all to enjoy.

