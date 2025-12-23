New legislation could simplify how visual artists register for Copyright in the US. The Visual Artists Copyright Reform Act (VACARA) is proposed legislation that aims to make copyright registration simpler by increasing the limit for batch registrations, creating lower fees for high-volume creators, introducing an optional subscription model, and creating a searchable photo registry.

VACRA was introduced in the US Senate by Marsha Blackburn (R, TN) and Peter Welch (D-VT) earlier this month. The legislation is still in the early stages, but if signed into law, it could make some significant changes to how photographers in the US register their work.

Welch describes the current Copyright registration process as an “arduous, outdated, and expensive process for photographers, illustrators, graphic artists, and other visual creators.” The act, the Democratic Senator notes, aims to make it easier for high-volume visual artists to register their works.

The bill has four specific changes. First, the bill would increase the current 750-work limitation for bulk Copyright registrations to 3,000. The legislation notes that the number could increase in the future as needed to keep up with technological advances.

Second, the bill would allow artists to defer the full Copyright Office Examination of the work. This would allow creators to receive a registered Copyright date immediately, rather than waiting for a formal review. Deferring the review until one is needed would lower costs to half of the standard fee, the bill says.

Third, the bill would create a Copyright registration subscription option. This would allow subscribers to register their works under the subscription fee, rather than paying the fee for each single or group registration.

Finally, the bill asks the Register of Copyrights to create a searchable registry of copyrighted photos, along with allowing creators to submit to third-party registries.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Both the American Society of Media Photographers and Professional Photographers of America organizations showed support for the legislation.

“The United States is the only country that requires creators to register their works before receiving full protection. It has been inexcusable that this problem has gone on for so long,” PPA CEO David Trust said in a statement. “We cannot praise Senators Blackburn and Welch enough for stepping in to correct the injustice.”

“VACRA breaks down the barriers that prevent so many creators and photographers across the country from being able to protect the fruits of their life’s work and passion,” said ASMP Chief Executive Officer Thomas Maddrey.“These sorely needed and common-sense reforms are long overdue and are a first step in bringing so many artists back into the very copyright system that is designed to support their efforts in the creative economy.”

While VACRA has been introduced, the legislation has not yet been passed in the Senate or House and is currently early in the legislative process.

You may also like

Browse the best mirrorless cameras, or learn more about copyright for photographers.