Compact camera reclaims top spot in Map Camera's best-seller list for May
Fujifilm's X100VI leads the pack, making a strong comeback in Japan's May 2025 sales ranking, followed by Nikon, Ricoh, Canon, and Sony cameras
Compact cameras are dominating the Japanese camera market once again as, now one of Japan's top retailers reveals its bestsellers for May 2025. The top ten list reflects new digital camera sales at the Map Camera store in Tokyo. Topping last month's list is a familiar favorite: Fujifilm's compact X100VI.
Published by Map Times, this list highlights the ongoing market competition. Just recently, I reported that in contrast to Map Camera's sales, Yodobashi Camera – one of Japan's largest electronic retailers – did not feature a single compact camera in its May 2025 sales rankings. Instead, Sony's A7C II mirrorless full-frame camera dominated, appearing twice in their top list.
The Sony A7C II also appears in Map Camera's May ranking... but in 8th place.
The camera at the top of Map Camera's May 2025 list represents a surprising comeback:. The Fujifilm X100VI claims first place again, a spot it last held in February 2025. It pushed the newly released (April 2025) full-frame mirrorless Nikon Z5 II to second place. The X100VI compact was also the top-selling camera in Map Camera's fiscal year ranking (April 2024 to March 2025).
Third place goes to another Fujifilm, the X-M5. Fourth and fifth places are held by two other compact cameras – Ricoh's GR III and GR IIIx – two long-standing models that remain popular.
The top 10
1. Fujifilm X100VI
Released: February 2024
2. Nikon Z5 II
Released: April 2025
3. Fujifilm X-M5
Released: November 2024
4. Ricoh GR III
Released: March 2029
5. Ricoh GR IIIx
Released: September 2021
6. Canon EOS R6 Mark II
Released: November 2022
7. Nikon Z50 II
Released: November 2024
8. Sony A7C II
Released: September 2023
9. Canon EOS R50 V
Released: March 2025
10. Fujifilm GFX 100RF
Released: March 2025
