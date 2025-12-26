From "the finest stills camera ever made" to compact camera surprises, these are the award-winning cameras of 2025

The cameras that defined 2025 – and why they captured top honors across the world's biggest imaging awards

The 2025 awards season has been a great snapshot of where photography is heading.

On one end of the spectrum, we saw hyper-advanced medium format cameras redefining precision and image quality. On the other, compact cameras, retro cameras and even blind-box curios made a massive impact by tapping into emotion, nostalgia and photographic fun.

What united them all? A commitment to meaningful innovation – not just more megapixels, but better tools for storytelling.

This year's winner shows how diverse the camera world has become. Medium format pushed the limits with HDR workflows, LiDAR autofocus (AF) and unprecedneted image stabilization. We've seen balanced heritage design with modern sensor tech, and film and lo-fi devices charming a new generation of shooters looking for simplicity and presence.

Whether you're chasing 100MP perfection, intuitive everyday shooting, cinematic video or the warm nostalgia of film, these are the award-winning cameras of 2025 – the models that stood out to judges, reviewers and image-makers in a year packed with innovation.

Hasselblad X2D II 100C: DGP Imaging Award

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Hasselblad's X2D II 100C earned the prestigious Technology Award for good reason: it merges 100MP BSI imaging, true HDR color and LiDAR-assisted autofocus into one of the most advanced medium format cameras ever created.

Judges praised its 10-stop IBIS (in-body image stabilization) plus its luxurious ergonomics, tilting OLED screen and built-in 1TB SSD for high-volume shooting. Its combination of a 100MP medium format sensor and true end-to-end HDR color makes it arguably "the finest stills camera ever made".

What makes it award-worthy is the balance of pure tech with genuine usability. Despite its powerhouse specs, the X2D II feels nimble, intuitive and creatively freeing, offering professionals unmatched color depth, dynamic range and precision.

Nikon ZR: DGP Imaging Award

The Nikon ZR stood out as one of 2025's boldest hybrid cameras, earning the Special Jury Award for bridging cinema-grade capability with mirrorless simplicity.

Built with Red Digital Cinema tech and Nikon's Z-mount, it delivers Red color science, a huge 4-inch monitor, 32-bit float audio and a sensor/processor pipeline equivalent to the Z6 III – all in a fanless design.

Judges celebrated its "Cinematic Video" mode, streamlined workflows and creator-focused usability. For hybrid shooters and filmmakers, the ZR redefines accessible, professional-quality video, marking it as one of the most forward-thinking and future-ready mirrorless cameras of 2025.

Fujifilm X-E5: Good Design Award

(Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

The Fujifilm X-E5 earned its Good Design Award by perfectly blending retro styling with next-gen sensor performance. Its machined aluminum body, slimmer silhouette and watch-inspired analog dials give it instant visual appeal, while the 40.2MP X-Trans 5 HR sensor delivers crisp detail and low-noise performance.

Judges highlighted its balance of tactile controls, customizable Film Simulation Recipes and compact portability – a combination that made it one of Fujifilm's fast-selling releases. The X-E5's award win reflects what photographers love most: a camera that looks iconic, feels premium and performs far beyond its lightweight, street-friendly footprint.

Pentax 17: Time Best Inventions

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Pentax 17 earned a place on Time's Best Inventions list for reviving film with a clever modern twist. Its half-frame camera design doubles your shots per roll while matching the vertical shooting style of smartphone users. A sharp fixed lens, intuitive zone focusing and simple manual controls make it ideal for beginners and film lovers alike.

Judges pointed out its role in bringing analog photography back into mainstream conversation, offering a tactile, creative and refreshingly slow alternative to digital overload. In 2025, film stays relevant.

Kodak Charmera – Special mention

(Image credit: Chris George)

The Kodak Charmera earned a Special Mention on Time's Best Inventions list for its playful revival of Kodak's disposable camera heritage. This miniature digital Keychain camera blends nostalgia with modern novelty, featuring a 1.5MP sensor, built-in LCD and charming early-camera-phone aesthetics.

Sold in collector-focused blind boxes with seven different designs, it quickly found a fanbase among creators, gift buyers and anyone craving low-pressure, lo-fi fun.

Judges highlighted its simplicity, affordability, and emotional appeal – proving that in a year dominated by high-spec gear, the Charmera stood out by making photography joyful, accessible and delightfully uncomplicated.

