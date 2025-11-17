Fujifilm’s fame has made cameras increasingly hard to find in stock – but it has also pushed the new compact mirrorless Fujifilm X-E5 to the number one new release in mirrorless cameras on Amazon. The trendy compact mirrorless is now in stock at a handful of retailers, and some even have the camera’s hard-to-find sibling, the X100VI, in stock as well.

Fujifilm’s online US web store doesn’t list any camera bodies (or lenses, for that matter) as in stock. But Fujifilm’s trendiest cameras are starting to show signs of finally being readily available at retailers in the US.

Adorama currently lists the Fujifilm X-E5 in stock, with a 2-5 day delay on the X100VI. B&H also has stock for the X-E5, though the X100VI is backordered.

Amazon has now marked the X-E5 with the pancake lens kit as the number one new release in mirrorless cameras, with the camera still showing as in stock. The X100VI is a different story, however, as Amazon still only has X100VI stock from third-party sellers at prices a few hundred dollars more than the X100VI’s $1,799 US list price.

After the Fujifilm X100V went viral on social media, the wait list for the newer variant of the trendy compact camera was so long that many retailers didn’t have stock for more than a year after the X100VI’s launch.

When the X-E5 launched, many immediately recognized the camera for what it was – a mirrorless alternative to the X100VI, particularly with its tiny pancake lens. While there are a few differences outside of the ability to swap lenses (like the viewfinder), the X-E5 is a highly portable mirrorless that, if paired with a pancake lens, feels quite close to a compact camera.

I just took the Fujifilm X-E5 on a trip, and I nearly forgot that I wasn’t using a compact camera. The camera was light enough to sling over a shoulder and take with me, even when I was just stepping out to grab coffee or takeout.

