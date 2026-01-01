A DIY drone stunt overshadowed the world’s New Year celebrations

It’s the beginning of 2026, and drones are now firmly part of New Year celebrations around the world – once the exclusive domain of fireworks. This year, however, one man on social media appears to have grabbed more attention with his own creative use of a DJI Mini-series drone than some of these carefully planned global events.

To be fair, he deserves credit for the sensible use of a propeller cage, given that the drone was flown indoors. The clip – shown below in this Twitter/X post – certainly demonstrates the power of even a relatively inexpensive drone. That said, it’s not something I’d recommend trying yourself.

Good bye 2025! pic.twitter.com/mGEAFeOTwmDecember 31, 2025

I can't help but think that, of all the admiring comments on Twitter/X, the most sensible might be from @ET Photography who asked "How many takes before getting it right?"

Drones take center stage worldwide

Not every country incorporated drones into its official New Year displays, despite frequent claims that they represent the future of large-scale public celebrations. That future does still feel inevitable – particularly as environmental and safety concerns continue to shape public events.

From a visual perspective, drone displays offer something very different from fireworks. They trade noise and spectacle for precision, storytelling, and camera-friendly choreography. As a drone specialist, I admire what’s possible with illuminated multi-rotors, even if I still enjoy the sound and smell of a traditional fireworks show.

China, despite its traditional Lunar New Year not arriving until February, delivered one of the most striking drone-assisted displays. A show near the Great Wall featured formations resembling a moving constellation map, visible in the YouTube clip below at around the 25-second mark.

Spectacular Celebrations to Welcome 2026 in China - YouTube Watch On

While projection mapping played a role – including imagery referencing the upcoming Year of the Fire Horse, which begins on February 17 – the effect blurred the line between projection, drones, and aerial choreography in a way that felt genuinely ambitious.

New Year's 2026: UAE kicks off New Year with drones, fireworks over Ras Al-Khaimah - YouTube Watch On

The UAE also impressed, combining drones and fireworks over Ras Al-Khaimah to create a giant phoenix in flight, followed by an enormous human figure rendered in light.

That latter moment was less convincing. The large 3D figure appeared to flicker on and off before firing laser beams from its head into an immense fireworks finale, reportedly featuring a record-breaking firework shell. Visually striking, perhaps – but also a reminder that bigger isn’t always better.

Interestingly, footage from the Global News clip appears to include shots captured from a drone flying amid the fireworks themselves – an arresting perspective, though one that raises obvious safety and insurance questions.

And yet, for all the technical complexity and budget behind these official events, it’s a simple indoor drone clip that seems to have generated the most engagement online.

For photographers, filmmakers, and drone pilots, that contrast is telling. As drones become more accessible and capable, creativity – not scale – may increasingly determine what captures attention.

If that’s the case, 2026 could be a fascinating year for visual storytellers.