The Fujifilm X100VI has consistently ranked among the top-selling camera models since its launch, but the trendy compact was dethroned last month in sales rankings at a major Japanese camera store. In the Map Camera sales rankings for June, the new Fujifilm X-Half (or X-HF1) was the most sold model, followed by the X100VI and then Fujifilm’s compact mirrorless X-M5 in third.

The Fujifilm X-Half, announced at the end of May with shipping beginning June 26, is a film-inspired compact camera that’s more about the experience of shooting than the specifications, packing in a 1-inch sensor rather than the X100VI’s APS-C. Despite lacking features like RAW shooting and burst mode, the X-Half took the top spot in Map Camera’s monthly sales rankings.

The Japanese retailer, however, says that pre-orders exceeded the first shipment and that the X-Half appears to be facing a shortage, much like the X100VI and the X-M5. The orders for the charcoal silver variant received far more pre-orders than the black or silver combined, the retailer said, which may offer a hint as to which color to order to receive faster.

If future shipments aren’t enough to cover a significant portion of the orders, Map Camera predicts the half-frame compact camera could fall out of the top rankings.

While Map Camera sales ranking indicates Japanese sales and not worldwide, Fujifilm’s US website is also out of stock of the new X-Half, although some US retailers, including Adorama and B&H, list the camera as in stock. Fujifilm’s UK website lists the X-Half in stock.

The popular X100VI has been pushed down to second place behind the brand’s more affordable compact camera. It’s not the first time that the X100VI hasn’t ranked first in the retailer’s monthly reports, although the compact camera took the top spot in the retailer’s 2024-2025 fiscal year rankings overall. The Nikon Z5 II pushed the compact camera out of the top spot when it was announced in April.

The most sold mirrorless camera to top the monthly list of sales rankings is also from Fujifilm, the X-M5. A compact vlogging mirrorless camera, the camera has been touted as a budget alternative to the X100VI and has been seeing stock shortages in the US and UK since its launch.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Besides the top three spots, a Fujifilm camera was also in eighth place for the June rankings – the X-T5, the camera’s first re-appearance in the top ten since January. However, the retailer noted that the X-T5 was the only Fujifilm camera eligible for one of the retailer's cashback sales, which could have influenced those ratings.

The Nikon Z5 II was the retailer's fourth most-sold camera model for June, a budget-friendly full-frame mirrorless camera that was popular enough at its launch in April to push the X100VI out of its top spot.

Curiously, the announcement of the upcoming Ricoh GR IV hasn’t seemed to slow the sale of the existing GR IIIx, which took the fifth place spot, and the GR III, which took tenth place. The two large-sensored but pocketable compact cameras have long been top sellers, and Map Camera notes that the GR III would have placed even higher except that the number of new cameras that shipped dropped.

The Nikon Z50 II – an APS-C model that packs fast performance into a more affordable price point – took sixth in the retailer’s June sales. Map Camera notes that the Z50 II dropped a bit when the Z5 II was announced, but has risen back up the ranks.

That’s followed by the Sony A7C II, the brand’s most compact full-frame mirrorless camera. The Canon EOS R6 Mark II took ninth place in the rankings. While the retailer typically focuses on the top ten models, Map Cameras also noted that the Panasonic Lumix S1 II, which started shipping last month, was ranked in twelfth place.

Analyzing one retailer isn’t indicative of camera sales worldwide – for example, Map Camera reports the X-Half sold out, while it’s still available in some stores in the US and UK. The sales rankings can also be heavily skewed by low stock, like the GRIII ranking being lower because fewer cameras were shipped.

However, looking at the Japanese retailer’s monthly rankings often offers some insight into which models are the most popular and which cameras are experiencing stock issues, with a number of the biggest camera brands headquartered in Japan.

You may also like

Browse the best compact cameras and the best mirrorless cameras.