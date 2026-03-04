Ahead of his talk at this year's The Photography & Video Show, Irys founder and photographer Alan Schaller shares how the app supports photographers, values their work over followers, and opens doors to career opportunities

Photographer Alan Schaller knows the highs of global recognition but also the frustrating lows of an industry that often undervalues its creators.

From street photography to launching SPI (Street Photography International), and now Irys, a revolutionary photography platform with Schaller's consistent mission: champion photographers, protect their craft, and push for fair treatment in the industry.

Ahead of his talks at the Photography & Video Show 2026, he shared his thoughts on the challenges facing photographers today and gave insights into the app Irys – a space for photographers to share their work, explore career-fostering opportunities, and connect with other creatives – without the pressure of social media metrics.

Schaller's Talk

The monochrome mindset: Creativity, culture, and community

(Image credit: Alan Schaller)

14 Mar 2026 – 15:45 - 16:45

Behind the Lens Theatre

The Photography & Video Show 2026

Alan Schaller is a giant of modern street photography. Renowned for his distinctive monochrome style and focus on shape and form, his work has been exhibited worldwide, and he is highly sought after by brands for commercial campaigns. He will discuss his career, his photography style, and how he has built his following. He'll also delve into how he came to launch Irys and the community-driven concept behind it.

Irys

A platform for photographers

• Focus on photography, not numbers, no pressure – No visible follower counts or toxic metrics, maintain ownership, no ads, safe platform. Share high-resolution work up to 30mb, EXIF data, any aspect ratio, non-downloadable.

• Join a supportive community & enhance your portfolio – share work, exchange ideas, organize projects or themed galleries, connect with like-minded photographers, and participate in competitions and challenges.

• Be discovered by the right people – Irys actively scouts talent and connects you with brands and publishers.

• Showcase your work beyond social media – Feature images in the Irys app, upcoming in-house magazine, gallery exhibitions, events, first test-runs of book publication starting this year

• Access fair-paid opportunities – Get compensated properly – better than standard industry deals.

Build from frustration, rooted in experience

For Schaller, social media numbers aren't the measure of talent. "I've got over 1 million followers on Instagram. Congrats.... I'm out. A lot of people see it like that because it's so prized – it's seen almost like your worth is your number. Some of the best photographers I know don't have a lot of followers at all."



Irys was created as a reaction to the toxic social media landscape and Schaller's frustration with the photography industry. "Because we got rid of the follower count, all the influencer people – they're not going to be interested. We want the people who are interested in photography."

"A huge focus on doing right by photographers, which I care about because I am one and I've been through a lot of terrible deals and situations," he explains.

Schaller saw how talented photographers were often undervalued. "People saying companies that are worth millions or billions have no budget... It's a very bizarre thing. There are a lot of advantages being taken, and it's not just photography – it's the music industry, it's writers and journalists getting paid hardly anything."

From the unfair reality that brands prioritize follower counts over photography skills, he emphasizes that photographers are creators, not marketers – their craft should be appreciated without the distraction of social media performance metrics.

"I want photographers to be valued for their work, not their numbers," he explains. Schaller adds, "It's crazy how far Irys has become. But here we are, trying not to behave like everyone else, and show that you can have a successful business while being fair to the artists and the community."

Pro Advice

(Image credit: Alan Schaller)

Schaller's personal philosophy is grounded in focus and mastery. "There are very few artists in history who are multidisciplinary. Leonardo da Vinci was one of them. It's probably a good idea to focus on something... for me, that fell into monochrome photography, street photography, and abstract photography."

He sees mastery as a journey: "I've been doing black and white photography now for over 10 years, and I'm still experimenting. There's a lot to explore within just one genre... It's like the cerebral equivalent of being an athlete. Creativity engages your brain, how to make someone you've never met understand or feel something."

For aspiring photographers, Schaller's advice is 'simple': focus, think, and explore intentionally. "It's the thought process that's exciting – being an artist, not just what settings you're using or what camera you have."

For more insights, make sure not to miss Schaller's talk at the Photography & Video Show 2026 on March 14 at 15:45 at the Behind the Lens Theatre. For more information, visit the show's website.

(Image credit: Alan Schaller)

