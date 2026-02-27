Best camera deals from under $550: Save big on these mirrorless cameras, from full-frame bodies to shoot-ready kits

Don't want to spend a fortune but need a solid mirrorless camera? Explore these tree top mirrorless deals at B&H and Adorama and save up to $200.

The Canon EOS RP is now just $949 at B&H – you save $200 off its original $1,149 price.

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is now just $649.99 at Adorama – you save $150 off its original $799.99 price.

The Canon EOS R100 with 18-45mm lens is now just $549 at B&H – you save $130 off its original $679 price.

Canon EOS RP: Best cheap full-frame

With a 26.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor, compact body, and Dual Pixel CMOS AF in Full HD, the Canon EOS RP is an accessible entry into full-frame mirrorless. It features a fully articulating screen and intuitive controls, while EF lens support via an adapter adds versatility. Although 4K video comes with a 1.6x crop and lacks Dual Pixl AF, stills are sharp, and the dynamic range is impressive for the price. The lack of IBIS and single vard slot might limit pro use, but at under $800, the EOS RP delivers unbeatable value as one of the best cheap full-frame cameras available.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV: Best cheap retro

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV blends classic styling with modern performance, offering a 20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, 15fps burst shooting, and 5-axis in-body image stabilization. It features a 180° flip-down touchscreen, making it ideal for selfies and vlogging – despite the absence of a mic port or USB-C. The plastic build keeps it light without feeling cheap, and intuitive dials enhance usability. It's an excellent choice for enthusiasts seeking creativity without bulk. And for under $700, it's arguably the best affordable retro-style mirrorless camera on the market.

Canon EOS R100: Best cheap camera for beginners

The Canon EOS R100 combines a 24.1MP APS-C sensor, fast Face+ Tracking autofocus, and beginner-friendly guided menus in a compact, lightweight package. While the fixed, non-touchscreen, and cropped 4K video may limit hybrid use, the R100 excels as a stills-focused starter camera. It shoots up to 6.5fps and handles well with the included and versatile RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens (approx. equivalent to 29-72mm on a full-frame camera). It features responsive AF and Canon's reliable image quality, making it ideal for phone upgraders and everyone who is seeking an affordable and easy entry into mirrorless photography.

