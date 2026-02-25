This compact camera can't shoot color photos! But that's why it's No.1 in Japan just weeks after launch

The Ricoh GR IV Monochrome is a dedicated black and white tool – and the No.1 compact camera in Japan right now

Japan's compact camera segment is shifting. While ultra-budget US$100 point-and-shoots remain popular, a specialist black-and-white camera has surged straight to the top.

The Ricoh GR IV Monochrome launched last month, featuring an APS-C CMOS sensor designed exclusively for black-and-white photography at a rare price point of $2,196.95 / £1,599 / AU$2,999.95

The monochrome landscape has traditionally been dominated by Leica models – exceptional, but often priced far beyond the reach of many... costing around five times more than Ricoh's newest release.

1. Ricoh GR IV Monochrome

2. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite Silver | Black

3. Sony ZV-1 II Black | White

4. Ricoh GR IIIx

5. Panasonic Lumix TZ99 / ZS99 Black | White

6. Canon Ixy 650 M / PowerShot Elph 360 HS A / Ixus 285 HS A Black | Silver

7. Kodak Pixpro C1 Brown | Black

8. Nikon Coolpix P1100

9. Canon PowerShot V1

10. Ricoh GR IV

Sales data collected between January 16-31, 2026, from Yodobashi.com and 24 Yodobashi Camera stores nationwide.

Ricoh vs. Canon

Ricoh's dominance extends beyond the monochrome model. The Ricoh GR IIIx ranks at No.4, while the standard Ricoh GR IV appears at No.10 – giving the brand three positions in the Top 10.

The Ricoh GR Monochrome is not only proving popular in Japan – it went into short supply in Europe just days after launch, with similar demand now reported in the UK and US.

The Ricoh GR IV Monochrome is a love letter to black-and-white photography. Discover the full specs here (Image credit: Ricoh)

Canon also places three models in the Top 10, led by the PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite at No.2 – a device that features the same technology as the original PowerShot SX740 HS that was released in 2018.

Budget compacts stay popular

While the GR IV Monochrome leads the charts, the middle of the Top 10 reveals a familiar trend – affordable, easy-to-use cameras remain hugely popular. The Kodak Pixpro C1 is the ranking's most affordable model ($99.99 / £79.99 / AU$198 ), frequently climbing in the top positions thanks to its ultra-low price and simplicity.

Japan's compact camera market: less is more

Japan's compact camera market is split – on one side: dedicated creative tools built with intent – on the other: straightforward cameras designed for convenience and value.

The real test is now momentum. Can Ricoh maintain supply and demand – or will availability issues shift the rankings next month?

I've seen hype cycles before, including the surge around the Fujifilm X Half, which cooled after its launch buzz faded.

While the GR IV Monochrome isn't chasing a trend, it is a dedicated tool built for a niche. But at this price point, it becomes an accessible entry into true monochrome photography, opening the door for more photographers to experience shooting on a specialist black-and-white sensor.

