One lens instead of seven? The Hasselblad XCD 35-100E zoom has just topped Japan's sales charts

The Hasselblad XCD 35-100E has surged to No.1 in Japan's latest sales charts – a remarkable rise, especially considering it didn't even break into the top five in the January rankings.

As the fastest medium-format zoom lens currently available, this premium optic can effectively replace seven high-end prime lenses worth over US$20,000, making it one of the most versatile workhorse lenses in professional photography.

According to the latest rankings from Japanese retail giant Yodobashi Camera, the XCD 35-100E climbed from 6th place to the top spot for the first half of February 2026 – and unsurprisingly, the top 10 is dominated by zoom lenses, with only one prime making the ranking.

1. Hasselblad XCD 2.8-4/35-100E

2. Sony FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM II

3. Tamron 25-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 (E-mount)

4. Canon RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM

5. Sony FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II

6. Sigma 20-200mm F3.5-6.3 DG | Contemporary (E-mount)

7. OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm F2.8 IS PRO

8. Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II

9. Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S

10. Leica Noctilux-M f1.2/35 ASPH

Sales data collected between February 1-15 2026, from Yodobashi.com and 24 Yodobashi Camera stores nationwide.



Why the XCD 35-100E is so popular

Designed for Hasselblad X System, the XCD 35-100E delivers an equivalent focal range of 27-78mm in full-frame terms.

It's currently the fastest medium format zoom on the market, offering f/1.8 at the wide end, exceptional edge-to-edge sharpness, rapid AF (autofocus) performance, and professional "trinity" standard zoom versatility.

Our full review called it "the best zoom lens for medium format right now," highlighting that it can effectively replace seven XCD prime lenses within its focal range – primes that would effectively cost well over US$20,000.

The Hasselblad X2D 100C was ranked third in Yodobashi's sales chart for the 2nd half of January. Now, the 100MP flagship, also known as "the finest stills camera ever made," continues to defy expectations for a $7,000+ medium-format body (Image credit: James Artaius)

A broader Hasselblad surge?

The rise of the XCD 35-100E isn't happening in isolation. The Hasselblad X2D II 100C camera also climbed to second place in Yodobashi's recent camera rankings, signaling a momentum for medium format in Japan.

Zooms dominate Japan's market

This February ranking highlights a familiar pattern: zoom lenses continue to outperform primes in sales. The growing demand for versatile, all-in-one optics that can handle multiple genres without constant lens changes is not over.

For working professionals and enthusiasts alike, flexibility wins.

The real question now: can the Hasselblad XCD 35-100E defend its No.1. position in the second half of February – or will the Sony FE24-70mm f/2.8 GM II reclaim the crown?

