Tariff hikes be damned - This Canon R100 lens bundle deal is outstanding at just $549!
Under $600 for a Canon mirrorless kit? Yes, it's still possible!
Right now you can pick up the Canon EOS R100 with the RF 18-45mm kit lens for just $549 at B&H, down from $679, saving you a solid $130.
In a market where prices seem to be creeping up thanks to tariff hikes and ongoing supply pressures, getting a brand-new mirrorless camera and lens combo for under $600 feels like a small miracle.
The Canon EOS R100 is a compact, beginner-friendly 24.1MP APS-C mirrorless camera that delivers sharp image quality and access to Canon’s growing RF lens system at an impressively affordable price point.
The Canon EOS R100 sits at the entry point of Canon’s RF-mount system, but don’t let that fool you. Inside is a 24.1MP APS-C sensor that delivers crisp, detailed stills with Canon’s tried-and-tested color science. It’s the kind of camera that makes photography feel accessible again, without stripping away the core essentials that actually matter when you’re out shooting.
Paired with the compact RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM, you’ve got a lightweight, versatile zoom that covers everything from everyday street scenes to travel snaps and family moments. The built-in image stabilization helps keep things sharp when the light dips, and the collapsible design makes the whole kit genuinely portable. This is the kind of setup you can throw in a small bag and forget about until the moment calls for it.
For beginners, the R100 is an ideal gateway into the Canon EOS R ecosystem. You get fast and reliable Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus, strong subject detection, and intuitive controls that won’t overwhelm you. For content creators, it also offers 4K video, making it a compelling hybrid option at this price point.
What really stands out here is value. In 2026, with tariffs impacting electronics and many entry-level kits edging closer to the $800 mark, grabbing a mirrorless body and native lens for $549 is outstanding. It lowers the barrier to entry in a way we simply haven’t seen much of lately.
If you’ve been sitting on the fence about upgrading from your smartphone or finally stepping into interchangeable-lens photography, this is the kind of deal that makes the decision easier. The Canon EOS R100 + RF-S 18-45mm kit at $549 isn’t just discounted, it’s positioned right in the sweet spot for anyone who wants serious camera performance without serious financial pain.
