Apple reveals two new dream displays for the most demanding creatives
New 5K Studio Display and Studio Display XDR are no-compromise monitors
Apple has launched new Studio Display and Studio Display XDR monitors, aimed at enthusiast creatives to demanding professional users.
Apple Studio Display
At the heart of the new Studio Display is a 5K, 5120 x 2880 Retina panel that supports DCI-P3 color and is rated for 600 nits of brightness. New features include a 12MP Center Stage camera, now with improved image quality and support for Desk View - a feature that can show your face and an overhead view of your desk at the same time. The new Studio Display also has a studio-quality three-microphone array, along with a six-speaker sound system that includes woofers that deliver 30 percent deeper bass than the previous generation, plus two high-performance tweeters for immersive audio.
At the rear you'll find two Thunderbolt 5 ports, enabling daisy-chaining of up to four Studio Displays, or connection of high-speed accessories, with up to 96W of charging power.
Apple Studio Display XDR
The all-new Studio Display XDR is a 27-inch 5K (5120 x 2880) display that utilizes an advanced mini-LED backlight with 2,304 local dimming zones to enable high contrast. It's also capable of up to 1000 nits of SDR brightness, and 2000 nits of peak HDR brightness. The result is said to be HDR that can make content "pop off the screen", without distracting halo or blooming effects.
A 120Hz refresh rate should deliver smooth motion, while Adaptive Sync dynamically adjusts frame rates for content like video playback or graphically intense games. Studio Display XDR includes the same camera and audio system as the Studio Display, as well as Thunderbolt 5 connectivity with up to 140W of charging power to simplify pro workflow setups.
The new Studio Display with a tilt-adjustable stand starts at $1,599, and Studio Display XDR with a tilt- and height-adjustable stand starts at $3,299. Both are available in standard or nano-texture glass options, and can be pre-ordered from the 4th of March, with availability beginning Wednesday 11th March.
