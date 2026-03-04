This self-driving dolly turns your tripod into a robotic camera operator that will smoothly track your video shoots
The Edelkrone DollyONE V2 is a railless, self-driving camera dolly that turns static solo content into dynamic cinematography, but it’s not without limitations
The unfortunate drawback of being a human being and a videographer is that having just two legs and two arms limits you to producing static content. By the way, if by some ungodly means you’ve figured out a way to be in the frame while operating the camera, please let me know.
Anyway… Edelkrone, a producer of high-end cinematography gear, has been trying to solve this corporeal issue for some time, and, for some creators, may have with its latest release, the DollyONE V2, a railless, self-driving camera dolly.
I say some creators as the DollyONE V2 certainly isn’t geared towards low-budget beginners producing entry-level content, nor does the device handle bumpy surfaces well or shots requiring speedy movements.
However, the DollyONE V2 could just be the tool needed for solo creators looking to take their already-polished videography skills to more immersive heights without having to splash a ton of cash.
For $1,200 / £902 / AU$1,379, you get some pretty nifty features. Particularly useful is the ability to create a trajectory for the DollyONE to follow by programming up to six points on the ground using the Edelkrone app that controls the DollyONE V2's every move.
I also like that the DollyONE V2 can move in a linear and arc fashion and I can imagine the arc movement being especially useful for building tension in scenes.
While you get a respectable amount of trajectory versatility, the DollyONE V2 is limited to smooth, flat surfaces and has a maximum speed of one foot per second . Edelkrone states it handles “minor imperfections" such as shallow seams and small cracks well, but early tests from YouTubers show otherwise.
Although unwanted movement in footage does seem to be introduced by the motor too, which is another critique, but to the motor’s credit, it does reportedly work silently.
Above: Watch Brandon Li's video review of the Edelkrone DollyONE V2
Unlike other manufacturers that have a nasty habit of locking you into their systems with add-on after add-on that need to be purchased separately, Edelkrone has made the DollyONE V2 compatible with third-party tripods.
You will need to purchase the HeadOne V2 – which controls tilt and pan – and an Edelkrone X self-adjusting tripod separately to unlock the DollyONE V2’s full capabilities. This’ll set you back substantially more, but it’s not necessary if you just need self-driving functionality.
