The Leica SL3-S paired with the Vario-Elmarit-SL 28-70mm f/2.8 ASPH has just dropped to $6,496 at B&H, thanks to a substantial $1,060 discount - and that makes this the lowest price we’ve seen in the last 180 days. For a brand that rarely discounts its latest releases in any meaningful way, this is a genuinely notable moment.

Let’s be clear: $6,496 is still a serious investment. The SL3-S is not aimed at casual shooters or weekend hobbyists. This is a professional-grade, German-engineered powerhouse designed for photographers and hybrid creators who demand exceptional build quality, color science, and performance - but saving over a thousand dollars on a current Leica body-and-lens kit? That doesn’t happen often.

The SL3-S itself represents Leica’s continued push into the high-end hybrid space, offering superb image quality, robust construction, and the kind of tactile shooting experience that keeps professionals loyal to the system. Paired with the Vario-Elmarit-SL 28-70mm f/2.8 ASPH, you’re getting a versatile standard zoom that covers everything from environmental portraits to travel, documentary, and commercial work, all with that signature Leica rendering and contrast.

What makes this deal stand out is that luxury brands typically hold firm on pricing. Leica, in particular, protects its value proposition carefully. Discounts tend to be modest, short-lived, or attached to older inventory. A four-figure price cut on a current-generation SL system kit signals a rare opportunity for anyone who has been sitting on the fence.

If you’ve been considering stepping into the SL system, or upgrading from an older body, this is the kind of price movement that makes the math more compelling. The lens alone is a workhorse: a constant f/2.8 aperture, premium optics, and the build quality you’d expect from a red-dot product designed to last for years of professional use.

In a market where prices are generally climbing, and tariffs have made high-end gear even harder to justify, knocking $1,060 off a Leica kit feels significant. Yes, it’s still a luxury purchase. But luxury rarely comes with savings like this - and for serious shooters who were already planning the jump, this could be the moment to act.