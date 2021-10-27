The best medium format camera in 2021: big sensor cameras for experts and pros

The best medium format cameras used to be expensive and physically enormous, but those days are long over. Innovation from the likes of Fujifilm and Hasselblad has changed everything, and now medium format is a more flexible, versatile and accessible mode of shooting than it has ever been before!

A far cry from the bulky studio systems of yesteryear, these days amazing medium-format cameras like the Fujifilm GFX 100s are lightweight and ergonomic cameras that resemble mirrorless models. They can be used hand-held and still capture images of absolutely unparalleled detail. For sheer quality and dynamic range, they can't be beat.

Indeed, there's an argument to be made that Fujifilm is undercutting the best mirrorless camera market with these beauties. And let's not leave out the rivals, as there are cameras like the beautifully sculpted Hasselblad X1D II 50C, or the modular Hasselblad 907X 50C. Leica is still producing medium format digital cameras too, though these come at a cost, and some users may also want to consider Phase One. We've included them all in our guide.

Medium format = ultimate image quality

The raw resolution and ultimate image quality on offer means that medium format cameras are among the best cameras for professionals. And while full frame cameras like the Sony A7R IV, Nikon Z7 and Canon EOS R5 are squeezing more sensors than ever onto a 35mm sensor, nothing can match medium format for pristine photography.

There's one more thing: 'medium format' sensors come in two main sizes. There's the 'full frame' medium format size, used by Phase One and Hasselblad's H-series cameras, which corresponds closely with the old 645 film format. And there's a smaller size, midway between this and full frame sensors, which is used by the Hasselblad X-D, Fujifilm, Pentax and Leica cameras.

Taking all that into consideration, these are the best medium format cameras you can buy right now.

Best medium format camera in 2021

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

1. Fujifilm GFX 100s The best combination of price, quality and usability for medium format Specifications Sensor: Medium format Megapixels: 102MP Lens mount: Fujifilm GF LCD: 3.2-inch two-axis tilt touchscreen, 2.36 million dots Viewfinder: 0.5-inch 3.69 million dot EVF, 0.8x magnification Max continuous shooting speed: 5fps Max video resolution: 4K at 30fps User level: Professional TODAY'S BEST DEALS $5,799 View at Adorama $5,999 Preorder at BHPhoto Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Superb quality... + ... in a portable body... + ... for a great price. Reasons to avoid - Heavy to lift - Image stabilisation limited

Refining a formula that has worked exceptionally well for Fujifilm, the GFX 100s continues to bring medium format to the masses by packing a big sensor into a comparatively small body. On the outside, there's not a lot to distinguish the Fujifilm GFX 100s from any other full-frame mirrorless camera. But on the inside it's a different story, with a 102MP BSI-CMOS 43.8x32.9mm medium format sensor running the show.

The level of detail captured by the camera is simply incredible, as is the dynamic range, and all this pairs beautiful with improved autofocus and in-body image stabilisation. The IBIS isn't quite good enough for on-the-go vlogging or shooting handheld at 1/8sec, but it's still very impressive. Fujifilm's gorgeous film simulation modes also make their obligatory appearance, opening up some fun shooting possibilities and the ability to experiment with different looks.

This is smaller, lighter and cheaper than any other camera offering 100MP right now. The Fujifilm GFX 100s is an outstanding achievement, and an exciting glimpse into the future of medium format.

(Image credit: Hasselblad )

2. Hasselblad 907X 50C A brilliant modular camera that's cleverly thought out, and affordable Specifications Sensor: Medium format Megapixels: 50MP Lens mount: Hasselblad X LCD: 3.2-inch touchscreen, 2.36 million dots Viewfinder: None (optional extra) Max continuous shooting speed: 1fps Max video resolution: 2.7K at 30p User level: Professional TODAY'S BEST DEALS $6,299.71 View at Amazon $6,399 View at Amazon $6,435.04 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Low cost for a modular system + CFV II 50C fits the old 500CM Reasons to avoid - Screen hard to see in bright light - AF is slow and noisy

Hasselblad 907X 50C might share the same 50MP resolution and range of XCD lenses as the X1D, but it enjoys a clever modular design. Along with the CFV II 50C digital back which handles the image capture, there's a new 907X body that's so thin it looks like a lens adapter. This is the physical and electronic bridge between the digital back and the lens, but what's really impressive is that the CFV II 50C can breath new life into your old Hasselblad 500cm (if you're lucky enough to have one) as it'll take the place of the film back. There's a large 3.2-inch tilt-angle touchscreen at the rear, but no EVF, while the AF performance can bit a touch sluggish. The quality of finish though, including the lovely black leatherette trim and chrome edging, is classic Hasselblad, while the results are gorgeous. Many may be better served by the X1D II 50C or Fujifilm GFX 50R, but this has bags of appeal for those after a pure photographic tool.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm is continuing its tradition of portability and affordability in its medium format cameras, making the GFX50S II one of the most tempting propositions yet. It's the fifth model in the GFX series and on paper there doesn’t seem to be a huge difference between the Mark II and its predecessor – It reuses the 51.4MP sensor from the original GFX 50S, but it's housed in the more compact body of the GFX 100S, and Fujifilm have added in-body image stabilization worth 6.5 stops - a first for a GFX model. What's more, you get all this at a cheaper price point than the original GFX 50S, making the GFX 50S II a seriously compelling option for photographers switching to medium format.

The original GFX 50S can still be found new at some retailers, but often for more money than the superior GFX 50S II, so there's little reason to consider buying the old model now.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

First unveiled in 2018, the GFX 50R has now been officially discontinued, replaced indirectly by the GFX 50S II (above). However the 50R is still widely available to buy, and there are plenty of reasons why you'd want to! The ‘R’ in Fuji’s 50R model stands for ‘Rangefinder’, though actually this means 'rangefinder style' (it doesn't actually have rangefinder focusing). Like the original 50S before it, the weather-sealed 50R boasts a 51.4MP medium format image sensor. However, Fujifilm has managed to make the 50R 25mm slimmer this time around and lighter by 145g. We love the GFX 50R because it's relatively compact, very much like a conventional camera to use, it's accessibly priced, and the design, build quality and finish feel absolutely first class.

(Image credit: Hasselblad)

Most professionals will choose function over style every time, but the X1D feels like it's aiming at a very different, design-conscious market. It's a much more minimal 'statement' camera than the Fujifilm GFX 50R, despite sharing the same dimensions and sensor specs. It's also more expensive. The Hasselblad lenses, however, are superb, as is the image quality – especially the dynamic range. We've just finished testing the latest X1D II 50c, which comes with a host of performance and operational improvements, including faster startup, a larger, higher-resolution rear screen and an improved electronic viewfinder. The leisurely contrast-based autofocus remains, though, and while the image quality is quite superb – you can thank the sensor and Hasselblad's excellent lenses for that – this is not a camera that likes to be rushed. It is, however, beautiful to handle and, frankly, to look at!

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The GFX 100 is expensive compared to regular cameras, but in the world of medium format photography (sensors larger than 35mm full frame), it's a positive bargain. It's also a groundbreaking camera that changes our expectations about what medium format cameras can do. Its 100-megapixel resolution challenged our own testing procedures, its in-body stabilisation is a medium format first, and its hybrid AF (thanks to a recent firmware update) is a huge step forward. It's a much more practical proposition for handheld photography than the Hasselbad 907x, though more expensive too. The real rival for the GFX 100, however, comes from Fujifilm itself, namely the stunning GFX 100s at our #1 spot.

(Image credit: Leica)

7. Leica S3 It looks wonderful, but being a Leica, it costs big money Specifications Sensor: Medium format Megapixels: 64MP Lens mount: Leica S LCD: 3", 921,600 dots Viewfinder: Pentaprism type with illuminated LCD bar Max continuous shooting speed: 3fps Max video resolution: 4K at 24fps User level: Professional TODAY'S BEST DEALS $18,995 View at BHPhoto $18,995 View at Adorama $19,995 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + High resolution + Splash and dust-resistant construction Reasons to avoid - Luxury price tag - Modest burst shooting speed

We tried the Leica S3 as far back as Photokina 2018 and thought it was wonderful... but we had to wait until March 2020 for it to become officially available. It's essentially the size of a conventional DSLR, but this latest iteration boasts a 64MP sensor measuring 30x45mm, bettering the Fujifilm GFX 50S II and 50R in terms of headline resolution, if not the GFX 100. The Leica S3 promises 4K cinema-quality video capture with stereo sound via built-in microphone or optional accessory mic, a maximum ISO sensitivity of ISO 50,000, a Live View mode with 60fps refresh rate. It's such a beautiful thing, but the S3's price means that its appeal will be limited to high-end pros and very well off Leica enthusiasts.

(Image credit: Pentax)

8. Pentax 645Z It's like a supersized Pentax K DSLR, and affordable too Specifications Sensor: Medium format Megapixels: 51MP Lens mount: Pentax 645AF2 LCD: 3.2", 1,037,000 dots Viewfinder: Prism type Max continuous shooting speed: 3fps Max video resolution: Full HD at 30fps User level: Professional TODAY'S BEST DEALS $4,996.90 View at BHPhoto $5,080.93 View at Amazon $6,495.97 View at Walmart 12 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Large sensor with big pixel count + Tilting Live View-enabled screen Reasons to avoid - Heavy and bulky (over 1.5kg without lens) - It's good, but 5 years old now

Five years is a long time in the digital camera market, and that's how long ago the Pentax 645Z was launched. Revolutionary for its time, the 645Z is solidly built and weatherproof, easy to use and at the more affordable end of the medium format camera market. On top of this, images are excellent, even by current standards. Replacing the older Pentax 645D, the 645Z has a Sony CMOS sensor at its heart and has had its resolution boosted from 40 to 51 million pixels. The maximum shooting speed sounds modest at 3fps, for up to 10 raw images or 30 highest quality JPEGs, but this is fine for a medium format camera. With the same AF system as found in Pentax’s own K-3, the camera boasts 27 AF points, 25 of which are the more sensitive cross type, enabling it to capably work down to the equivalent of -3EV. The only worry with the 645Z is that things move slowly in the Pentax world, so it's hard to predict what lenses and what upgrades might come in the future.

(Image credit: PhaseOne)

9. PhaseOne XF IQ4 150MP Camera System This is the highest resolution camera you can get Specifications Sensor: Medium format Megapixels: 151MP Lens mount: Phase One LCD: 3.2" Viewfinder: Eye-level or waist-level viewfinder options Max continuous shooting speed: N/A Max video resolution: N/A User level: Professional TODAY'S BEST DEALS See website Reasons to buy + Highest native resolution available + 53.4 x 40mm 'full frame' MF sensor Reasons to avoid - Massively expensive - Considered (slow) photography - Not available at online camera stores

Obviously the PhaseOne IQ4 system is way outside the scope of regular photographers, but for high-end commercial photographers with well-heeled clients who demand the highest standards, it's a very sound commercial proposition to either buy or rent. The XF IQ4 needs careful handling and considerable investment. It’s not a walkaround camera you can stuff into a backpack. But this, and high-end medium format cameras like it, can achieve a level of quality, precision and control you wouldn’t believe. Hasselblad (below) can claim 400 megapixel capture with its multi-shot H6D-400c, but the PhaseOne XF IQ4 150MP has the highest single-shot native resolution of all.

(Image credit: Hasselblad)

10. Hasselblad H6D-400c For those with megapixel mania, this is the ultimate Specifications Sensor: Medium format Megapixels: 400MP (from 100MP CMOS sensor) Lens mount: Hasselblad H system LCD: 3.0", 920K dots Viewfinder: Eye-level or waist-level viewfinder options Max continuous shooting speed: N/A Max video resolution: 4K at 25fps User level: Professional TODAY'S BEST DEALS $47,995 View at BHPhoto Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Highest resolution images on the market + Modular 'system camera' design Reasons to avoid - Eye-watering price tag - Huge file sizes!

With a price tag running into tens of thousands (around £40K at the time of writing), this obviously isn’t going to be your entry point into medium format photography. We're including here as an example of the current pinnacle of the medium format world (there’s always the option of renting it out!) and what medium format photography used to cost until the latest camera releases. The H6D-400c features a 100MP CMOS sensor, with its maximum effective resolution of 400MP being achieved via six-shot image capture. The process involves the sensor being moved one pixel at a time for the first four shots to achieve real colour data – the capture of red, green and blue colour information – before being returned to its starting point. It's designed for tethered shooting with the aid of a Mac or PC.

