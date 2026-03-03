The Photography & Video Show 2026 is almost upon us and will be running from March 14-17 at the NEC in Birmingham. Nikon will, of course, be there, and here's what you can expect to find on and around its huge stand at location C11.

In addition to showcasing its renowned product line-up, where you can try out the latest and greatest Nikon kit for yourself, and hosting a series of inspirational talks covering all things photography and videography, there will be an all-new Nikon ZR cinema room, guided photo walks, and your chance to win a Nikon camera and lens, just by stopping by the stand!

You can find all the information on the show at the official website, but here are 5 very good reasons for Nikon photographers to visit the Nikon stand.

Save 20% on Photography & Video Show tickets with code DCW26

1. Try out the latest Nikon gear

The show is your chance to get hands-on with the full Z series range, from the flagship Z9 to Nikon’s latest full-frame mirrorless camera, the Z5 II. Nikon will also debut its newest video-first innovations, including Nikon’s first cinematic camera, the ZR, the Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II, and the newly announced Z 70-200mm f/2.8 S II, which will be on show for the very first time!

2. Nikon School Stage

The Nikon School Stage will feature an impressive lineup of Nikon Ambassadors who will each deliver talks, sharing their unique careers and expertise. Among them are Landscape photographer Nigel Danson, Music photographer Scarlet Page, and Automotive photographer Amy Shore. Joining them on stage will be numerous Nikon Creators, including Street photographer Lucy Hamdizadeh, Wedding photographer Gurvir Johal, and Wildlife photographer Rachel Bigsby, who will each share inspiring stories from their creative journeys and recent projects.

Nikon School trainers Neil Freeman and Ricci Chera will also take to the stage throughout the show, delivering a series of informative talks on various photography topics designed to educate and inspire photographers of all skill levels. Don’t miss award-winning ten-year-old wildlife photographer Jamie ‘Eagle Eyed Girl’ Smart, with her dad, James Smart, in conversation with Ricci on Saturday, March 14. See the full Nikon School Stage Speaker Schedule

3. Z Cinema Room

For the very first time, the Nikon stand will be equipped with a dedicated Z Cinema room, where visitors can test out the image quality of the ZR in-person. Experience the flexibility of REDCODE RAW (R3D) with daily live video-editing sessions with Nikon’s video expert Bruno Murari. Each day, live editing sessions will run at 11:45 – 12:15, 13:00 – 13:30, and 14:15 – 14:45.

4. Guided Long-lens Walks

Nikon will be running guided long-lens photo walks, where you’ll have the chance to explore a variety of super-telephoto lenses and take your photography skills to the next level. This is your opportunity to test out that long lens you’ve been eyeing up and see its exceptional performance firsthand. Each day, long-lens walks will run at 12:00 – 12:30, 13:00 – 13:30, 14:00 – 14:30 (the 14:00 session will not run on Tuesday, March 17).

5. Win A Z50II + 16-50mm VR kit!

And if all that weren't enough to entice you to visit the Nikon stand, perhaps the chance to win the incredible Z50 II + Z DX 16-50mm lens kit will! All you need to do to enter is turn up at stand C11. Good luck!

