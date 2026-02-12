This full-frame camera from 2024 keeps topping Japan's best-seller lists – Here's why it's beating its rivals

The Sony A7C II features a 33MP full-frame sensor and can record up to 10-bit 4:2:2 4K 60p video – a true hybrid powerhouse

According to Kitamura Camera, Sony's A7C II – one of the lightest and most compact full-frame cameras – is the best-selling camera in Japan right now.

And if you've been following the charts, this probably doesn't surprise you.

The Sony A7C II consistently topped bestseller lists throughout 2025, dominating especially the first half of the year across multiple Japanese retailers and beyond. Now, in early 2026, it's reclaimed its No.1 spot.

1. Sony A7C II Zoom Lens Kit

2. Fujifilm X-M5 XC15-45mm Lens Kit

3. Sony A6400 Double Zoom Lens Kit

4. Sony ZV-E10 II Power Zoom Lens Kit

5. Sony A6700 High-Power Zoom Lens Kit

6. Sony A7 V

7. Canon EOS R8 RF24-50 IS STM Lens Kit

8. Sony A7 IV

9. Nikon Z5 II

10. Fujifilm X-H2

The Sony A7C II is so popular

It combines a 33MP full-frame Exmor R sensor, AI-powered subject detection AF (autofocus), 7-stop in-body image stabilization IBIS, 10-bit 4:2:2 4K 60p video, and performs excellently in low-light.

And the best: all this tech comes in a compact, travel-friendly body design, weighing only 514 grams (1 lb 2.2 oz).

While full-frame cameras often lean either toward high-resolution photography or advanced video features, the A7C II balances both. It's also known as "the camera that takes it all".

Direct competitors of the A7C II

Interestingly, one of the Sony A7C II's direct rivals appears in the ranking: the Canon EOS R8 (currently in 7th place).

The Canon EOS R8 was crowned by DCW as the 'best value' full-frame camera on the market (Image credit: Gareth Bevan)

The Canon EOS R8 is attractive largely because of its competitive price point and lightweight design.

However, it falls behind the A7C II in key areas: no IBIS, less battery life, and a lower resolution sensor (24.2MP full-frame).

For budget-conscious creators wanting full-frame performance, the EOS R8 makes sense. But for this prioritizing stabilization, resolution, and hybrid versatility, the Sony still holds the edge.

Another strong competitor is the Panasonic S5 II, featuring a larger DSLR-style body – at an even more affordable price. It is one of the most underrated full-frame cameras on the market.

A familiar champion and a surprising No.6

While seeing the Sony A7C II at No.1 reaffirms its long-standing popularity, one detail is surprising.

The newly launched Sony A7 V sits only at No.6 in Kiramura's ranking.

Considering its blockbuster debut on other Japanese sales charts, like Yodobashi or MapCamera, this placement feels modest.

It may simply reflect strong promotions of the A7C II and other Sony kit – but it will be interesting to see whether the Sony A7 V climbs higher in the coming months.

