B&H slashes $300 off this awesome Sony A7 IV camera bundle

The Sony A7 IV has quietly become one of the most complete hybrid cameras on the market, and right now it’s even more compelling. B&H has dropped the price to $2,198, down from $2,498, saving you a clean $300 on one of the most versatile full-frame mirrorless bodies you can buy. In a market where genuine discounts on current-generation gear can be hard to come by, this is one worth paying attention to.

At the heart of the Sony A7 IV is a 33-megapixel full-frame back-illuminated sensor that strikes a sweet spot between resolution and real-world performance. There’s more than enough detail here for commercial work, landscape photography, and editorial assignments, yet it doesn’t feel bogged down by massive file sizes. Dynamic range is generous, colors are classic Sony - neutral but flexible - and low-light performance remains strong for everything from events to late-evening street shooting.

Autofocus is where this camera really earns its keep. Sony’s Real-time Eye AF for humans, animals, and birds is fast, sticky, and confidence-inspiring, especially when you’re working wide open or tracking unpredictable movement. For wedding photographers, portrait shooters, and even sports and wildlife creatives who don’t need stacked-sensor speed, the A7 IV delivers a level of reliability that makes you trust it without hesitation.

Video shooters aren’t left out either. The A7 IV records oversampled 4K footage with excellent detail, supports 10-bit 4:2:2 internal recording, and offers S-Log3 and S-Cinetone profiles for those who want grading flexibility straight out of the camera. It’s a true hybrid machine, equally at home on a gimbal, in a studio, or mounted on a tripod for long-form interviews.

Ergonomically, Sony refined what many of us had been asking for. The deeper grip, improved menu system, and dual card slots, supporting both CFexpress Type A and SD, make it feel like a serious working tool. Battery life remains solid thanks to the NP-FZ100, and weather sealing gives you the confidence to keep shooting when conditions turn less than ideal.

At $2,198, the Sony A7 IV feels like one of those rare moments where a proven, do-it-all camera becomes a genuine value proposition. A $300 saving on a body that can anchor both your photography and video work isn’t just a small perk - it’s a smart investment. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to step into, or upgrade within, the Sony full-frame ecosystem, this is it.