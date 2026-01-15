Finally #1! Released back in 2023, this beginner-friendly mirrorless is Japan’s best-selling camera in 2025

Canon dominates the mirrorless market in 2025 with cameras catering to beginners, vloggers, and travelers

The BCN+R Rankings for 2025 are in, and Canon's EOS R50 has officially claimed the top spot among the best-selling cameras in Japan.

Originally released in 2023 – this compact, beginner-friendly mirrorless camera climbed steadily from first place in its launch year, to second in 2024, and now it's number one.

The Canon EOS R50 is a camera that teaches and one that beginners can grow with, visually and technically. This steady rise over three years highlights: accessibility and real-world usability outweighs flashy specs – no matter if the camera was released years ago.

While Sony's ZV-E10 II comes in close behind second, the R50 stands out for its versatility. Unlike the ZV-E10 II, which focuses heavily on vlogging, the R50 balances excellent stills and 4K video in a small package.

Coming at No.3 is another Canon favorite, the EOS R10. A slightly more advanced mirrorless camera than the EOS R50...

While Sony has four spots in BCN+R's top-selling cameras in 2025 ranking, Canon shows its dominance in Japan's entry-level mirrorless market: users get cameras that are affordable, lightweight, and easy to master, while still offering great performance that rivals other models.

1. Canon EOS R50

2. Sony ZV-E10 II

3. Canon EOS R10

4. Sony ZV-E10

5. Sony A6400

6. Nikon Z50 II

7. Fujifilm X-M5

8. Sony A7C II

9. Olympus Pen E-P7

10. Nikon Z30

The BCN+R ranking is based on aggregated unit sales data from major Japanese electronics retailers throughout 2025, reflecting real-world camera purchases.

Why the Canon EOS R50 tops the charts

The Canon EOS R50 has been steadily rising since its 2023 launch. It's 24.2MP APS-C sensor delivers excellent image quality, for both stills and 4K video, while the Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system (autofocus) keeps subjects sharp for photography and vlogging alike.

And – unlike other cameras, it's NOT purely aimed at content creators. Most importantly – the R50 offers beginner-friendly menus and guided UI that teach photography while shooting.

Plus, the R50 is compatible with Canon's growing RF lens lineup – opening the door to a full lineup of high-quality lenses, making it a camera that beginners can grow with.

The Canon EOS R10 In BCN+R's December ranking, the EOS R10 (pictured) was on No.1, while the EOS R50 landed at third place, discover the list here (Image credit: James Artaius)

And while the R50 is a great all-rounder, the R10 shows Canon's entry-level mirrorless strategy in action. It's slightly more advanced, offering 15fps continuous shooting, uncropped 4K video, and more AF points.

The R10 is for users who want a little more control and speed without stepping up to a larger or more expensive camera.

The mirrorless market in 2025 – Overview

In short: entry-level cameras dominate, and Canon takes the lead. Beginners and travelers are driving mirrorless sales, with compact, easy-to-use models leading the charts. Vloggers camera remain popular as Sony's ZV-E10 II and ZV-E10 demonstrate. And older models like the Olympus Pen E-P7 (released 2021) remain competitive alongside newer 2025 releases.

