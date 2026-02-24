Canon comes top again – and has now dominated the interchangeable lens camera market for 23 years in a row!
Canon has announced that it remains the dominant force within the interchangeable-lens digital camera market worldwide, occupying the largest share for the 23rd consecutive year.
The announcement comes following a survey carried out by Canon, although the manufacturer hasn’t shared full details of its findings - so we don't know how far it is ahead of its rivals.
Starting out as the Precision Optical Instruments Laboratory in 1933, and later adopting the ‘Canon’ trademark in 1935, the camera giant became an international company in 1955 with the establishment of its New York branch.
Today, Canon is best known for its EOS series of digital interchangeable‑lens cameras that made its debut in 2000 with the release of the EOS D30.
Since then, the EOS line has grown into a comprehensive range of market-leading mirrorless models including the EOS R5, launched in 2020, and EOS R5 II and EOS R1, both launched in 2024.
In a press release, Canon said that the EOS line is based on “speed, comfort, and high image quality” with entry-level and high-end models trusted by hobbyists and professionals.
2026 has seen Canon secure other, record-setting accolades as it became the first company ever to file the most patents in a single year for 42 consecutive years. In 2025, the manufacturer filed 2,623 patents in the US, taking 7th position for the total number of patents granted in the country that year.
Looking ahead, Canon will surely continue bolstering its EOS lineup in a bid to maintain market dominance.
In late 2025 the manufacturer released the EOS R6 III, a well-rounded hybrid shooter aimed at “advanced amateur users” and the EOS C50, the first Canon cinema camera with open gate recording.
