13 world-first cameras from Panasonic, from the first ever mirrorless camera to the world's fastest autofocus
Did you know Panasonic made the first mirrorless camera back in 2008? This History of Lumix countdown breaks down 13 world-first cameras
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
There's some groundbreaking world-first camera tech on the show floor at the CP+ 2026 show. But one company has more world-first cameras on its booth than any other: Panasonic, with a whopping 13 cameras.
However, they're not all world-firsts that the company has debuted in 2026. Rather, Panasonic is showcasing its groundbreaking mirrorless camera timeline dating back to 2008 in its History of Lumix exhibit.
In case you weren't aware, for example, the first ever mirrorless camera wasn't made by Sony – it was the Panasonic Lumix G1, a groundbreaking body that kickstarted the mirrorless revolution two years before Sony caught on.
It's easy to forget – and, in fairness, even easier not to have known in the first place – just how many pioneering moments Panasonic has had over the years. Taking in the exhibit was a fun little stroll down memory lane so I thought I'd share these magic moments with you.
Here are the 15 cameras and 13 world-firsts in the past 18 years that Panasonic thinks are worth remembering…
2008 – Panasonic Lumix G1
The world's first mirrorless single-lens camera
2009 – Panasonic Lumix GH1
World's first FullHD video recording camera
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
2009 – Panasonic Lumix GF1
World's smallest and lightest digital single-lens camera
2010 – Panasonic Lumix GH2
World's fastest autofocus (approximately 0.1 second)
2013 – Panasonic Lumix GM1
World's smallest camera body with SLR performance
2014 – Panasonic Lumix GH4
World's first camera supporting 4K video recording
2015 – Panasonic Lumix CM1
"Communication camera" (first camera phone with 1-inch sensor)
2015 – Panasonic Lumix GX8
World's first six-axis image stabilization system, Dual IS
2017 – Panasonic Lumix GH5
World's first camera to support 4K 60p recording
2018 – Panasonic Lumix G9
World's first 6.5-stop in-body image stabilization and world's fastest autofocus (approximately 0.04 seconds)
2018 – Panasonic Lumix GH5S
World's first camera with cinema 4K 60p recording
2019 – Panasonic Lumix S1R / S1
First full-frame Lumix single-lens cameras
2019 – Panasonic Lumix S1H
World's first 6K 24p, 5.9K 30p, 10-bit cinema 4K 60p recording
2019 – Panasonic Lumix BGH1
Box-style mirrorless single-lens camera
You might also like…
Take a look at the best Panasonic Lumix cameras, comprising some of the best cameras for video and best open gate cameras.
James has 25 years experience as a journalist, serving as the head of Digital Camera World for 7 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.