13 world-first cameras from Panasonic, from the first ever mirrorless camera to the world's fastest autofocus

There's some groundbreaking world-first camera tech on the show floor at the CP+ 2026 show. But one company has more world-first cameras on its booth than any other: Panasonic, with a whopping 13 cameras.

However, they're not all world-firsts that the company has debuted in 2026. Rather, Panasonic is showcasing its groundbreaking mirrorless camera timeline dating back to 2008 in its History of Lumix exhibit.

In case you weren't aware, for example, the first ever mirrorless camera wasn't made by Sony – it was the Panasonic Lumix G1, a groundbreaking body that kickstarted the mirrorless revolution two years before Sony caught on.

It's easy to forget – and, in fairness, even easier not to have known in the first place – just how many pioneering moments Panasonic has had over the years. Taking in the exhibit was a fun little stroll down memory lane so I thought I'd share these magic moments with you.

Here are the 15 cameras and 13 world-firsts in the past 18 years that Panasonic thinks are worth remembering…

2008 – Panasonic Lumix G1

The world's first mirrorless single-lens camera

(Image credit: James Artaius)

2009 – Panasonic Lumix GH1

World's first FullHD video recording camera

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: James Artaius)

2009 – Panasonic Lumix GF1

World's smallest and lightest digital single-lens camera

(Image credit: James Artaius)

2010 – Panasonic Lumix GH2

World's fastest autofocus (approximately 0.1 second)

(Image credit: James Artaius)

2013 – Panasonic Lumix GM1

World's smallest camera body with SLR performance

(Image credit: James Artaius)

2014 – Panasonic Lumix GH4

World's first camera supporting 4K video recording

(Image credit: James Artaius)

2015 – Panasonic Lumix CM1

"Communication camera" (first camera phone with 1-inch sensor)

(Image credit: James Artaius)

2015 – Panasonic Lumix GX8

World's first six-axis image stabilization system, Dual IS

(Image credit: James Artaius)

2017 – Panasonic Lumix GH5

World's first camera to support 4K 60p recording

(Image credit: James Artaius)

2018 – Panasonic Lumix G9

World's first 6.5-stop in-body image stabilization and world's fastest autofocus (approximately 0.04 seconds)

(Image credit: James Artaius)

2018 – Panasonic Lumix GH5S

World's first camera with cinema 4K 60p recording

(Image credit: James Artaius)

2019 – Panasonic Lumix S1R / S1

First full-frame Lumix single-lens cameras

(Image credit: James Artaius)

2019 – Panasonic Lumix S1H

World's first 6K 24p, 5.9K 30p, 10-bit cinema 4K 60p recording

(Image credit: James Artaius)

2019 – Panasonic Lumix BGH1

Box-style mirrorless single-lens camera

(Image credit: James Artaius)

You might also like…

Take a look at the best Panasonic Lumix cameras, comprising some of the best cameras for video and best open gate cameras.