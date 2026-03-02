What do a cheap keychain camera, a viral compact camera, and a full-frame mirrorless camera have in common? They’re all leading the list of trending cameras in the US right now. US retailer B&H has recently shared the list of the top trending cameras for February 2026, a list that’s led by the $35 Kodak Charmera, the viral Fujifilm X100VI, and the new Sony A7 V.

The top ten cameras from B&H last monthly is an eclectic mix – and it speaks to the retailer’s audience that extends to general consumers as well as pro photographers. The Charmera, X100VI, and A7 V aren’t newcomers to the brand’s trending list, appearing among January’s top models as well, albeit in a different order.

The Charmera has been hard to find for a few months after going viral, but the X100VI is now two years old and is still topping best-seller lists thanks to its viral fame.

B&H’s top trending digital cameras for the month of February, 2026, are:

Kodak Charmera

(Image credit: Chris George)

The Kodak Charmera was an instant viral hit when it launched last year, remaining out of stock for months. B&H now lists the $35 camera as in stock. The Charmera has a number of things going for it, despite the minuscule 1.6MP resolution, including a retro style and a blind box style that likely aren’t hurting the tiny camera’s fame.

The Charmera is still fairly fresh, so it will be interesting to see if the tiny camera still has as much staying power as the next camera on the list, the Fujifilm X100VI.

Fujifilm X100VI

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Fujifilm X100VI has been hard to find ever since it launched in February 2024. Two years later, the retro-styled compact camera with a 40MP APS-C sensor is still topping bestseller lists. The compact camera was briefly listed as in stock at B&H last month – which could be one of the reasons the compact camera is so high on the list. But, as of today, the camera is back to being backordered, with an April 1 availability listed on the silver model.

Sony A7 V

(Image credit: Hillary K Grigonis / Future)

The Sony A7 V has been topping bestseller lists in the US as well as Japan since its launch late in 2025, so it’s no surprise to see the mirrorless still selling well. The Sony A7 V is one of the brand’s more affordable full-frame mirrorless options, boasting a 33MP partially stacked sensor and AI subject recognition, though critics were quick to point out its lack of Open Gate video.

Ricoh GR IV Monochrome

The Ricoh GR IV Monochrome has only just started shipping in limited numbers, so it’s unsurprising to see the black-and-white-only camera hit the bestseller list, as the color version has also ranked well shortly after its launch. The Monochrome is priced higher than the original GR IV, though. It’s still rolling out in limited shipments and not in stock, but available to reserve a spot from B&H.

Canon EOS R6 Mark III

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Canon’s new R6 Mark III launched in November 2025, just ahead of the Sony A7 V. The two cameras sit at a similar price point, so it’s interesting to watch where the models fall on various best-seller lists. The Canon EOS R6 Mark II has the Open Gate video that the A7 V does not – and at 7K 30p no less – as well as a 32.5MP resolution for stills at up to 40 fps.

Sony A6700 with kit lens

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Sony A6700 is a 2023 launch, so it’s interesting to see the camera pop back up on the trending list. As a crop sensor body, it’s a more affordable option for Sony’s E-Mount, and the bundle includes a kit lens, memory card, and bag, which is essentially everything beginners need to get started.

Canon EOS R5 Mark II

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Canon’s new mirrorless isn’t the brand’s only option on the list of best-sellers. The Canon EOS R5 Mark II has reappeared on the list, thanks in part perhaps to a $500 discount (which is still available). The R5 Mark II offers a higher resolution than the R6 Mark III with its 45MP stacked sensor. It still manages a 30 fps top burst speed even at that high resolution, making it a versatile body.

Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS A

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Canon’s affordable point-and-shoot makes an appearance on the list as well – though last month’s list had the 740 rather than the 360 model. The PowerShot 360 HS A offers an average-sized sensor for a point-and-shoot at 1/2.3-inch, but mixes that with a 12x optical zoom and $379 price point.

Kodak PixPro WPZ2

(Image credit: Gavin Stoker / Digital Camera World)

Kodak bookends the list with one at the top and one at the bottom of the top ten (although both are made from third-party brands licensing the Kodak name). The Kodak PixPro WPZ2 is a waterproof compact camera with a 16Mp resolution and a 4x optical zoom.

