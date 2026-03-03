MacBook Pro M5 Pro & Max: after the wait, Apple grants serious portable power to creators, and a few more treats too, but...
Apple has stopped making creatives wait with the long-awated announcement of the MacBook Pro M5 Pro Max pleasing photographers and filmmakers
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Buyers of Apple's entry MacBook Pro model have had access to the newer chips via the MacBook Pro M5 since October, but serious users have been directed to the M4 Pro and M4 Max devices. Until today, when new M5 versions of these machines were finally unveiled.
Why the delay? The Pro and Max versions of the chips have more CPU and GPU cores and more memory; so higher end computing needs – like a lot of 4K video work, or photography editing.
It's also noteworthy that Apple has raised the prices on all the MacBook Pros, including the existing M5 by $100, perhaps reflecting the increasing component costs known in the trade as 'RAMageddon', though the lowest storage option is now 1TB rather than 512GB, and twice as fast, so the jump isn't quite as bad.
The new MacBook Pro M5 Pro will start at $2,199 ($200 up on its predecessor) and boasts a 15 CPU cores and a 16 GPU cores, and that for the 14-inch model. Want the 16-inch version and you'll need $2,699, but the bigger frame also allows for 18 CPU cores and a 20 GPU cores. In both cases the lowest storage spec is 24GB of RAM and 1TB.
Spec up to the Max variant of the chips and $3,599 will be needed for 14-inches or $3,899 for 16-inch. Both fit in 18 CPU cores and 32 GPU cores.
According to Apple, customers will see up to a 4x jump in AI image generation performance compared to equivalent M4 chipsets, and 8x against the M1 equivalents.
The tiny world of Apple gamers were even mentioned by Apple, who noted that there will be 1.6x faster gaming performance in ray tracing versus the M4 in games like Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition. More usefully for professionals, that should be 1.4x faster 3D rendering in Maxon Redshift (5.2x faster v M1).
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
The Apple N1 wireless chip is included, and Bluetooth 6, while the webcam is 12MP Center Stage camera in a notch cut from the Liquid Retina XDR 1600 nits peak HDR display.
Apple say the new MacBook Pro gets up to 24 hours of battery life (noting that if you've not upgraded since Intel days, thats 13 additional hours, though I'd like to note that my last Intel Mac could rarely manage an hour with more than a couple of tabs open in Chrome).
Apple also surprised punters by announcing the MacBook Air will see the new M5 chip at the same event.
All new computers will be available for pre-order tomorrow and in stores from next week.
There is also a new Apple Studio Display, which we cover separately.
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.