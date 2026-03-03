Buyers of Apple's entry MacBook Pro model have had access to the newer chips via the MacBook Pro M5 since October, but serious users have been directed to the M4 Pro and M4 Max devices. Until today, when new M5 versions of these machines were finally unveiled.

Why the delay? The Pro and Max versions of the chips have more CPU and GPU cores and more memory; so higher end computing needs – like a lot of 4K video work, or photography editing.

It's also noteworthy that Apple has raised the prices on all the MacBook Pros, including the existing M5 by $100, perhaps reflecting the increasing component costs known in the trade as 'RAMageddon', though the lowest storage option is now 1TB rather than 512GB, and twice as fast, so the jump isn't quite as bad.

(Image credit: Apple)

The new MacBook Pro M5 Pro will start at $2,199 ($200 up on its predecessor) and boasts a 15 CPU cores and a 16 GPU cores, and that for the 14-inch model. Want the 16-inch version and you'll need $2,699, but the bigger frame also allows for 18 CPU cores and a 20 GPU cores. In both cases the lowest storage spec is 24GB of RAM and 1TB.

Spec up to the Max variant of the chips and $3,599 will be needed for 14-inches or $3,899 for 16-inch. Both fit in 18 CPU cores and 32 GPU cores.

According to Apple, customers will see up to a 4x jump in AI image generation performance compared to equivalent M4 chipsets, and 8x against the M1 equivalents.

(Image credit: Apple)

The tiny world of Apple gamers were even mentioned by Apple, who noted that there will be 1.6x faster gaming performance in ray tracing versus the M4 in games like Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition. More usefully for professionals, that should be 1.4x faster 3D rendering in Maxon Redshift (5.2x faster v M1).

The Apple N1 wireless chip is included, and Bluetooth 6, while the webcam is 12MP Center Stage camera in a notch cut from the Liquid Retina XDR 1600 nits peak HDR display.

Apple say the new MacBook Pro gets up to 24 hours of battery life (noting that if you've not upgraded since Intel days, thats 13 additional hours, though I'd like to note that my last Intel Mac could rarely manage an hour with more than a couple of tabs open in Chrome).

Apple also surprised punters by announcing the MacBook Air will see the new M5 chip at the same event.

The new MacBook Air M5 doubles the starting storage to 512GB and speeds it up too, plus adds Apple's N1 chip. It starts at $1,099 / £1,099 for the 13-inch model. (Image credit: Apple)

All new computers will be available for pre-order tomorrow and in stores from next week.

There is also a new Apple Studio Display, which we cover separately.