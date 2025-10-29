Sony’s 4-year-old 'entry level' full frame mirrorless is still tops Amazon's best-seller list – only one 2025 camera makes the charts

From the Sony A7 IV to the Canon R50: these cameras are flying off Amazon shelves

If you're shipping for a mirrorless camera in 2025, you might be surprised to see that Amazon's top-selling list in the US is dominated by cameras that are not exactly fresh off the assembly line. In fact, just one 2025 release made the list.

So what's keeping 'older' cameras flying off the shelves, and why do beginner-friendly models dominate?

1. Sony A7 IV (released Oct 2021)

2. Canon EOS R50 Kit (18–45mm) (released Apr 2023)

3. Canon EOS R100 Kit (18–45mm) (released May 2023)

4. Canon EOS R6 Mark II (released Nov 2022)

5. Sony ZV-E10 Vlog Kit (black) (released Apr 2023)

6. Sony A7R V (released Dec 2022)

7. Canon EOS R8 (released Apr 2023)

8. Fujifilm X-E5 (silver) (released Aug 2025)

9. Sony ZV-E10 II Content Creator Kit (released Jul 2024)

10. Canon EOS R10 Kit (18-45mm) (released Jul 2022)

Why we haven't seen many new entrants

The Fujifilm X-E5 was released in August 2025 (Image credit: Fujifilm)

Part of the reason those models still lead the pack is that major manufacturers haven't released many new cameras in these categories. For example, Canon fans are still waiting for rumored models like an update for the Canon EOS R6 Mark II.

Sony's A7 series continues to evolve slowly, with the A7 IV and 7R V remaining staples for photographers while new models are awaited, with the Sony A7 V being one of the market's most eagerly anticipated cameras (which rumors say will be announced in late 2025).

Meanwhile, the Fujifilm X-E5, released in 2025, is the only truly new entrant on the best-seller list, offering modern features in a compact, stylish body.

Also, price is a factor reflected in this list. The Sony A7 IV is currently available for $1,998, instead of its original $2,699.99 price tag (a saving of $700). And the Sony A7R V is currently available for $3,298 instead of its original $4,199.99 price tag (a saving of $900).

Why beginner-friendly mirrorless cameras are flying off the shelves

Digital Camera World rated the Canon EOS R100 as the best overall camera for beginners in 2025 (Image credit: Future)

Finally, beginner-friendly cameras dominate the list, including many models that Digital Camera World rated as the best beginner-friendly cameras on the market. Nearly half of Amazon's best-sellers – including the Canon EOS R50, Canon EOS R100, Sony ZV-E10, and Canon EOS R10 – are designed with newcomers in mind.

These cameras combine intuitive controls, guided menus, and automated shooting modes that allow first-time users to achieve great results without a steep learning curve.

Their affordable kit pricing makes them an attractive entry point. And beyond affordability, many of these models are also geared toward content creation, with features like flip-out LCD screens, microphone inputs, and lightweight designs.

For many, ease of use and versatility outweigh the need for the latest tech or highest specs.

