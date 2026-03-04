Still No.1: best-selling compact camera for months beats newer, pricier rivals again
Familiar faces dominate Japan's latest sales charts, while a rugged action-ready compact camera makes a return to the top 10
Japan's latest compact camera sales data is in, and one thing hasn't changed: the US$139.99 point-and-shoot champion is still on top.
According to BCN Ranking's figures for February 1-28, the Kodak Pixpro FZ55, once again secures first place in Japan's nationwide compact camera sales, having led the ranking for months – after being crowned the most popular camera of 2025 (by MapCamera), beating pro mirrorless cameras... right behind the always-popular Kodak Pixpro C1.
But while Kodak maintains familiar dominance with its Pixpro line, February's list brings an interesting twist: the rugged OM System Tough T-G7 is back in the top 10 ranking – and in two color variants.
BCN+R compact camera ranking (Feb 26)
1. Kodak Pixpro FZ55 | Black
2. Kodak Pixpro C1 | Black
3. Kodak Pixpro C1 | Brown
4. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite | Black
5. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite | Silver
6. OM System Tough TG-7 | Black
7. Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo | Black
8. Canon IXY 650 M (aka Elph 360 HS A / Ixus 285 HS A) | Silver
9. OM System Tough TG-7 | Red
10. Panasonic Lumix TZ99/ ZS99 | Black
The Pixpro effect: Why these two compacts win
At $139.99 / £114 / AU$250, the Kodak Pixpro FZ55 hits a sweet spot many brands no longer target. While manufacturers have shifted focus to premium compacts and mirrorless systems, the FZ55 doubles down on straightforward operation, pocketable design, no complex menus or learning curve, and an affordable price.
For many buyers in Japan, that formula clearly works. The continued No.1 ranking suggests volume sales driven by accessibility, not advanced specs.
And it's not just the FZ55. The Pixpro C1 (available for only $99.99 / £79 / AU$200), once again takes both second and third place in different colorways, reinforcing Kodak's grip on the ultra-budget segment.
The comeback story: Tough TG-7 returns
February's most interesting shift isn't at the top – it's further down the charts. The OM System Tough TG-7 re-enters the top 10 in both Black (no.6) and Red (No.9), climbing from 15th and 19th place last month – that's a significant jump.
Launched in October 2023, the TG-7 remains one of the most rugged compacts on the market, offering waterproof, freeze-proof, and crush-proof construction, advanced macro capabilities, and outdoor-focused shooting modes.
Its return points to renewed interest in durable, adventure-ready compacts – a very different buyer profile from the FZ55's casual everyday audience.
With the Tough TG-7 back in the game, March's ranking could get more interesting....
