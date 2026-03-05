This 2022 APS-C camera is outselling Sony's newest full-frame mirrorless release in Japan

The 2022 Canon EOS R10 continues to dominate Japan's camera sales charts, beating the newly released Sony A7 V despite its smaller APS-C sensor

The Canon EOS R10, first released in 2022, has once again climbed to the top of Japan's camera sales rankings – beating newer and far more expensive cameras, including Sony's latest full-frame camera release.

Despite the strong launch of the Sony A7 V, Canon's enthusiast APS-C camera continues to dominate the charts. And this isn't a one-off result – the EOS R10 has now maintained a recurring presence at the top of Japan's rankings for months.

For a camera that's now four years old, that's an extraordinary run.

1. Canon EOS R10 RF-S 18-150 IS STM Lens Kit

2. Sony ZV-E10 II Double Zoom Lens Kit | Black

3. Canon EOS R50 Double Zoom Kit | Black

4. Sony ZV-E10 Power Zoom Lens Kit | Black

5. Sony A7 V

6. Sony ZV-E10 II Power Zoom lens Kit | Black

7. Canon EOS R50 Double Zoom Kit | White

8. Sony ZV-E10 Power Zoom Lens Kit | White

9. Nikon Z50 II Double Zoom Kit

10. OM Olympus PEN E-P7 14-42mm EZ Lens | Silver

Sales data compiled by BCN+R, which aggregates nationwide sales figures from major electronic retailers and online platforms across Japan. Aggregation period: February 1st to February 28th, 2026.

The EOS R10 keeps beating them all

We tested the new Sony A7 V camera; you can read our hands-on review here . And here is how it performs in a snowstorm, handling one of the hardest subjects to photograph

Even the Sony A7 V, one of the most talked-about mirrorless cameras of the past year, couldn't dethrone the EOS R10 in the latest rankings.

While the A7 V briefly topped retailer-specific charts earlier in its launch cycle, the broader BCN+R data paints a different picture of Japan's overall market.

The EOS R10's success comes down to one key factor: value. The APS-C camera delivers surprisingly powerful performance for its price.

It features 16fps (frames per second) mechanical burst shooting, up to 23fps electronic shooting, Canon's Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus system, 4K 60p video recording, and a compact, lightweight design.

In our review, we described the camera as offering performance that punches far above its class, delivering professional-level AF and speed in an affordable APS-C body.

Creator-first cameras dominate the Top 10

Sony's ZV-E10 II corrects its predecessor's flaws, nearing vlogging camera perfection while still offering value

Another clear trend in the latest sales chart is the dominance of creator-focused cameras.

Nearly half of the Top 10 consist of Sony's ZV-E10 and ZV-E10 II, appearing in multiple kit variations and color options.

These cameras are designed primarily for content creators and vloggers, offering features such as Product Showcase Mode, Cinematic Vlog setting, and simplified video controls.

Still, photography-focused models like the Canon EOS R50 continue to hold strong positions.

Will the No.1 position change in March?

Given the EOS R10's repeated No.1 finishes throughout 2025 and early 2026, it may take more than a single flagship launch to knock it off the top spot.

However, upcoming seasonal promotions and camera deals could shift the rankings in the upcoming months...

