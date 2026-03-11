A 200MP AI-powered robot cinema phone is exciting – but hardly "revolutionary" as claimed

I’ve been reading about a supposed backlash towards the recent announcement that Arri and Honor will collaborate on the forthcoming Robot Phone to bring cinema-grade color science to smartphones.

Aside from some initial reaction videos on YouTube, I haven’t found any opinions online remotely close to what I’d call a backlash, but I do have some thoughts of my own.

While I certainly don’t feel angry towards the announcement, I am struggling to see how the Robot Phone will “revolutionize” cinematography as claimed.

Article continues below

What seems more likely is that Arri and Honor have pumped a whole lot of money into marketing this “revolutionary” device, but this won’t stop it from being a flop.

Don’t get me wrong, the Robot Phone is an exciting prospect. The camera is infused with Arri color science, widely considered the creme de la creme for superior highlight roll-off and natural color reproduction.

Add in the behemoth 200MP sensor and AI-powered subject tracking, and mount it all on a three-axis gimbal that folds into the body of the phone, and on paper you’ve got some serious filmmaking capabilities.

But looking at the phone, it takes about two seconds to start picking it apart. Firstly, there’s the mechanical arm joining the camera to the phone.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While this is made of titanium alloy and “super steel” – which is just marketing speak for modern alloy steels like those used in kitchen knives – it looks flimsy as the camera folds out above the phone, and I fear that a hard knock could send it flying.

Who needs 200MP and AI image stabilization to take selfies? (Image credit: Honor)

Then there's the ergonomic constraints, especially how the camera is geared towards filming in portrait orientation – which don’t seem versatile enough for professionals, despite the alluring AI subject tracking and stabilization.

I just can’t see any cinematographers or professional content creators choosing this device over high-end mirrorless cameras or something like an iPhone 17 Pro Max with gimbal setup.

No doubt the Honor Robot Phone packs cinema-grade potential but, from the techy name to the moving parts, I think it’s general tech enthusiasts, not filmmakers, who are going to have a field day with it.

You might also like…

Read our expert takes on the best phone for video recording and the best cinema cameras for producing top-tier films.