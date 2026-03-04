This Sony A7R V deal saves you nearly $1,300 in total value - that's the real deal of 2026!

The Sony A7R V has just dropped to one of its lowest prices of the year, with a huge $900 discount bringing the body down to $3,298, reduced from its original $4,198 price tag.

For photographers who have been waiting for the right moment to invest in Sony’s ultra-high-resolution powerhouse, this is a serious opportunity to save big on one of the most capable mirrorless cameras on the market.

Save $1,296.99 Sony A7R V: was $4,594.99 now $3,298 at Adorama The Sony A7R V is a 61-megapixel full-frame mirrorless camera built for maximum detail, advanced AI autofocus, and powerful hybrid photo and video performance. Includes a free memory card, spare battery, and Capture One software.

Even better, Adorama isn’t stopping at the $900 price cut. The retailer is also bundling in a collection of genuinely useful accessories that make this deal even more compelling. Buyers will receive a free Lexar Silver Series Pro 256GB SDXC memory card, a spare Sony NP-FZ100 battery, and a one-year prepaid subscription to Capture One Pro editing software.

Altogether, those extras are valued at $396.99, which means the total value of this deal jumps to an impressive $1,296.99 in savings. When you combine a deep discount with accessories you’d likely end up buying anyway, it transforms an already attractive offer into what might just be the best Sony camera deal we’ve seen so far in 2026.

The Sony A7R V remains one of the most advanced high-resolution cameras available today. Remarkably, the 61-megapixel full-frame sensor delivers extraordinary levels of detail, while Sony’s latest AI-powered autofocus system brings class-leading subject recognition that can lock onto humans, animals, birds, insects, cars, and even aircraft with incredible accuracy.

Despite its resolution-focused design, the A7R V is also a highly capable hybrid camera. It offers impressive video features, including 8K recording, advanced stabilization, and powerful processing that make it a favorite among photographers and content creators who need both stunning stills and professional-grade video.

Of course, this is still a premium camera, and even with the discount, it remains a significant investment. But saving nearly $1,300 on a flagship Sony body, while also getting useful accessories and editing software included, is not something that happens often. If the A7R V has been on your wish list, this bundle deal makes the decision a whole lot easier.