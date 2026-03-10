Until today, we've been speculating about the upcoming Avata 360. We've had a lot to go on, not least a tantalising FPV video which could only have been shot with the 360 drone. But DJI didn't (officially) make a drone with a 360-degree camera, so what was happening?

Above It All, See It All26 March 2026 | 12 PM (GMT)Notify Me: https://t.co/VRsG25xjzz#DJIAvata360 pic.twitter.com/7h9IpiPUd9March 10, 2026

Well, when I looked at the New Dimension teaser, I think I got a lot right. For one thing the new social post – "Above It All, See It All" confirms that there will be launch on 26 March, and not only names the product Avata 360 but adds "8K flagship 360˚ drone" which does very much give the game away.

What is left unknown, to be revealed at 12PM GMT / 9AM EST?

There is still the actual specs of the aircraft. For one thing, there is a lot of discussion online about the likely propeller count, with leaked pictures suggesting there might be four.

Price will be significant and, of course, price will only be some of the equation – how will the drone be operated? What bundles will be available? What will the battery life be like?

Will there be a new model of FPV goggles, and a new expense involved? Or will DJI find a way to keep costs down for loyal customers so they are not distracted by the now-established Antigravity A1 – the first 360˚ drone, which was launched last year.

Consumers will also be interested to know if the Avata 2 will continue or whether this is essentially seen as a replacement technology.

That is especially dependent on the image quality, which will only be seen once we've tested the device, as the best 360-degree cameras are, of course, dependent on the stitching of the image.

DJI has experience here with the impressive Osmo 360, a camera that entered the space well (taking on Insta360 X5 and beating the GoPro Max 2 to the punch), but did struggle in the US. That will also be a question. Was this approved in time, or is this a launch only for the 'rest of the world'?

Software does matter, though, in the world of 360-video, so apps will matter too.

In other words, check back here when we can answer those questions – it'll be worth it!