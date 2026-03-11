Are processors more important than camera sensors? Canon seems to think so – and it just invested big in prototype tech

For the longest time, the focus in digital photography has been on sensors – with camera brands continually pushing for higher resolutions and faster readout times. But now Canon seems to have shifted its focus to image processing units, or processors.

According to S&S Insider, a US-based market research firm, Canon was part of a huge ¥267.6 billion (approximately $1.7 billion / £1.3 billion / AU$2.4 billin) investment in Rapidus Corporation, a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer that’s developing the next generation of 2nm (nanometer) processors.

While other companies, including Sony and Fujifilm, were part of the investment from the government and private sector, Nikkei Asia confirms that Canon is the group's first domestic customer – and has tapped Rapidus to produce prototype chips that "will significantly reduce power consumption and improve processing performance."

This could mark a serious jump in mirrorless camera processing capabilities and might see Canon increase its market dominance.

Processors and sensors work together to create digital images. While the sensor captures light as a digital file, the processor ‘cleans’ the file by reducing noise and refining the image.

Processors also play a key role in powering AI-based systems, such as autofocus and subject recognition, which power Canon's entire EOS lineup – not to mention advanced neural network features in higher-end cameras like the Canon EOS R1 and R5 Mark II.

The construction of a 2nm semiconductor transistor that Rapidus aims to develop (Image credit: Rapidus Corporation)

While camera manufacturers such as Sony and Canon don’t openly state the underlying technology of their processors, the current processor standard in mobile devices is 5-7nm; according to Rapidus, a 2nm processor would perform 15-20% better than a 3 or 4nm processor.

Rapidus is still raising funds while building its production facility in Hokkaido, northern Japan, but aims to begin mass producing 2nm processors by fiscal year 2027.

If future Canon models were to feature this next generation of image processors, combined with Canon’s homegrown sensors renowned for their color science, we could be treated to previously unseen image quality and camera performance.

These recent processor developments are unlikely to mire Sony’s reputation as having the best sensors, which are trusted by brands across the industry. However, Canon is certainly trying to make a name for itself as having the best processors in the game – and this could be huge.

