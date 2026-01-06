Kodak has the best-selling camera of 2025 – here's why simplicity wins

Map Camera has released its official 2025 best-selling camera rankings, and one Kodak compact camera proves that simplicity and affordability can still beat high megapixels, as it outperformed mirrorless powerhouses from Fujifilm, Nikon, Sony and Canon.

You might have expected it; the compact I'm talking about is the Kodak FZ55. Just recently, I reported that this two-year-old compact camera outsold 102MP powerhouses in 2025 – so seeing it at number one on this Map Camera chart is no surprise.

Even if it's almost amusing to see a 16MP, 5x zoom, point-and-shoot camera from 2023 beating the latest mirrorless powerhouses.

Last year definitely marked the comeback for compact cameras – and five appear in Map Camera's top ten best-sellers list. In an era dominated by megapixel-heavy beasts and 6K video, portability, simplicity and ease of use remain decisive factors for buyers.

1. Kodak Pixpro FZ55

2. Fujifilm X-M5

3. Nikon Z5 II

4. Fujifilm X-E5

5. Fujifilm X Half

6. Fujifilm X100VI

7. Ricoh GR IV

8. Ricoh GR IIIx

9. Sony A7C II

10. Canon EOS R6 Mark II

Looking at this list, a few patterns become clear.

1) Compact cameras are dominant

Megapixels, IBIS (in-body image stabilization) and advanced video capture make headlines, but many shooters want something they can carry every day without hassle.

2) Price and simplicity matter

The FZ55's price tag ($139.99 / £114 / AU$250) is tiny compared to most other options. Combined with its accessibility and reliability, it makes it the go-to camera for beginners, travelers, parents or anyone who wants a secondary camera that won't break the bank.

3) 'Older' models hold their ground

The FZ55 is from 2023, the Fujifilm X-M5 is three years old and the Ricoh GR IIIx has been around since 2021. Even so, newer releases like the X-E5, X Half, and GR V are also performing strongly, showing a balance of proven cameras and fresh entries.

So, why does the Kodak Pixpro FZ55 win?

The FZ55 is as basic as it gets: 16MP 1/2.3-inch sensor, 5x zoom, fully automatic operation. That might sound underwhelming next to the 40MP cameras on the list, but that simplicity is exactly its strength.

You don't need to navigate menus, pair it with apps or get firmware updates. Turn it on, frame your shot and shoot. For anyone who wants a camera that just works, this is a dream.

Its success is predictable if you've been following camera trends closely. Brands don't have to chase pixels, video specs or fancy tech to succeed in sales.

Simplicity, portability, and reliability continue to win real-world usage, and the FZ55 shows how a humble, ultra-compact point-and-shoot can outperform tech-stronger cameras in 2025.

