Are we getting new compact cameras? Canon increases its production by 50%
After viral success with the G7 Mark III and a new generation of creators, Canon is ramping up compacts – but is this a revival or just a niche play?
Canon is making headlines again – and this time, it's about compact cameras. According to reports from Japan's News Switch (Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun), the imaging giant plans to increase its compact camera production to 1.5 times last year's volume in 2026.
Why does that matter? Because in 2025, Canon's compact camera sales doubled compared to 2024 – fueled by high-demand models like the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III – a camera that became a viral sensation and was almost impossible to find in many regions.
While full-frame models drive prestige, compact cameras are driving volume and new users. But what does that really mean for photographers and the market?
Why Canon is betting on compacts
Compact cameras are no longer "just" point-and-shoot relics. Canon executives at CP+2026 made clear that today's buyers are different.
"The current customers of compact cameras are not really our past customers. These are totally new customers," said Go Tokura in an interview with DP Review. He continues, "So it is going to be the role of the next camera we release that can offer new technologies or a new use case. That's the new role of the next compact camera."
These new customers are hybrid shooters – social-first creators who want devices that feel intentional and capable, rather than relying solely on smartphones. They want better handling and ergonomics, optical zoom, improved light performance, and stronger video capabilities.
Models like the Canon PowerShot V1 already target this group, while the G7 X Mark III showed that virality can drive demand, even if the tech is aging...
Is Canon's next compact camera on the horizon?
Canon's renewed focus on compact cameras could be interesting for creators... but also for photographers?
1. Hybrid capabilities are expanding
Expect cameras that handle both stills and video well – ideal for creators
2. Tech catch-up is hopefully coming
Canon's next compacts may finally integrate more modern autofocus and processors, beneficial for hybrid and still shooters
3. New use cases for travel and street photography
Lightweight, capable compacts with up-to-date features could fill the gap between smartphones and bulky mirrorless kits
Anyway, with Canon's statement to ramp production up, popular models like the G7 X Mark III should be easier to find. Backorders might finally ease.
And while this all is sounding more promising for content creators, fingers crossed for photography-first shooters to get a compact that prioritizes image quality. A hybrid camera is exciting, but we're hoping for something that balances still photography with modern features, not just viral video appeal...
