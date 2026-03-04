Are we getting new compact cameras? Canon increases its production by 50%

With production up, Canon targets hybrid, social shooters that drive demand – but is there room for photography-first compact cameras?

Canon is making headlines again – and this time, it's about compact cameras. According to reports from Japan's News Switch (Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun), the imaging giant plans to increase its compact camera production to 1.5 times last year's volume in 2026.

Why does that matter? Because in 2025, Canon's compact camera sales doubled compared to 2024 – fueled by high-demand models like the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III – a camera that became a viral sensation and was almost impossible to find in many regions.

While full-frame models drive prestige, compact cameras are driving volume and new users. But what does that really mean for photographers and the market?

Why Canon is betting on compacts

After 6 years, the Canon PowerShot V1 is the compact camera that topples Sony's vlogging range (Image credit: James Artaius)

Compact cameras are no longer "just" point-and-shoot relics. Canon executives at CP+2026 made clear that today's buyers are different.

"The current customers of compact cameras are not really our past customers. These are totally new customers," said Go Tokura in an interview with DP Review. He continues, "So it is going to be the role of the next camera we release that can offer new technologies or a new use case. That's the new role of the next compact camera."

These new customers are hybrid shooters – social-first creators who want devices that feel intentional and capable, rather than relying solely on smartphones. They want better handling and ergonomics, optical zoom, improved light performance, and stronger video capabilities.

Models like the Canon PowerShot V1 already target this group, while the G7 X Mark III showed that virality can drive demand, even if the tech is aging...

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Is Canon's next compact camera on the horizon?

Canon's next compact camera release: the PowerShot G7 X Mark III Anniversary Edition, featuring same specs but different design (Image credit: Canon)

Canon's renewed focus on compact cameras could be interesting for creators... but also for photographers?

1. Hybrid capabilities are expanding

Expect cameras that handle both stills and video well – ideal for creators



2. Tech catch-up is hopefully coming

Canon's next compacts may finally integrate more modern autofocus and processors, beneficial for hybrid and still shooters



3. New use cases for travel and street photography

Lightweight, capable compacts with up-to-date features could fill the gap between smartphones and bulky mirrorless kits

Anyway, with Canon's statement to ramp production up, popular models like the G7 X Mark III should be easier to find. Backorders might finally ease.

And while this all is sounding more promising for content creators, fingers crossed for photography-first shooters to get a compact that prioritizes image quality. A hybrid camera is exciting, but we're hoping for something that balances still photography with modern features, not just viral video appeal...

You might like

Browse the best compact cameras, the best point-and-shoot cameras, and the best instant cameras.

And if you're a Canon mirrorless shooter, these are the best Canon cameras and the best Canon RF lenses on the market right now.