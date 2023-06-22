The best Canon EOS R100 deals in June 2023: prices and stock updates

If you're looking for the best Canon EOS R100 deals, you've come to the right place. Since its launch, the Canon EOS R100 is the most talked about mirrorless APS-C camera on the market and offers outstanding video and photo capabilities.

Designed for modern-day content creators, the compact and portable Canon EOS R100 is designed to offer a wide range of features to suit various multimedia applications. With excellent still-image capabilities and equipped with its APS-C-sized 24.1MP CMOS sensor and DIGIC 8 processor, it is a capable stills camera – as well as a camera that also provides 4K 24p cropped video recording.

The Canon EOS R100 is effectively the mirrorless replacement for the entry-level EOS Rebel SL2 and T7 (250D and 2000D) DSLRs. However, while it's a streamlined camera aimed at first-timers, the R100 packs enough punch for more seasoned users to squeeze impressive performance out of it.

The lack of touchscreen may initially put off smartphone shooters at whom the camera is aimed. But the capabilities unlocked by the 24.1MP sensor, robust autofocus, and great lens lineup make this ideal for anyone stepping up from phone photography.

The Canon EOS R100 is the best place to start for those who want better quality shots than a smartphone Sensor: 24.1MP APS-C | Lens mount: Canon RF | AF points: Dual Pixel CMOS AF (88% coverage) | ISO range: 100 to 12,800 (exp to 25,600) | Video: 4K up to 25p (1.55x crop), 1080p up to 60p (uncropped), 720p up to 120p • Vertical video | Viewfinder: 2.36m dots, up to 60fps refresh rate, 0.95x magnification | Size: 116.3 x 88.1 x 58.7mm | Weight (body only): 356g with battery and memory card

While wired and wireless connectivity options allow for multiple methods of transferring photos and videos, as well as for remotely controlling the camera. Physically, the camera features a USB-C port with a micro-HDMI port, as well as a 3.5mm microphone port to benefit video recording.

In terms of wireless, Bluetooth pairing helps you connect the camera to compatible smart devices using the free Canon Camera Connect app. It also sends GPS location data from your phone, so you know precisely where you captured the photo. Additionally, with built-in Wi-Fi, you can also transfer files to your compatible mobile device to browse and share on social media instantly.

