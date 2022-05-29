The best Canon EOS R10 deals in May 2022: prices and stock updates

The best Canon EOS R10 deals will leave you speechless with its pro-grade body at an affordable price point
(Image credit: Canon)
If you're looking for the best Canon EOS R10 deals, you've come to the right place. Since its launch, the Canon EOS R10 is the most talked about ASP-C camera, and offers outstanding video and photo capabilities.
professional speed at under a grand – is this the ultimate enthusiast camera?
Sensor: 24.2MP APS-C | Image processor: Digic X | Lens mount: Canon RF | AF points: 651 Dual Pixel CMOS AF II divisions | ISO range: 100 to 32,000 | Video: 4K 60p, 4K 30p (oversampled 6K), 1080p 120p | Viewfinder: 2.36m dot, 120fps | Size: 122.5 x 87.8 x 83.4mm | Weight (body only): 429g (with battery and memory card)
Pro-grade autofocus
Pro-grade burst shooting
4K 60p and 1080p 120p
No in-body stabilization
4K 60p is cropped
No weather sealing
Better still, the autofocus system can recognize human, animal and vehicle subjects, is able to find focus down to -4EV, and also features the AF case studies seen on higher end cameras in the EOS range.
The R10 can also capture 4K 60p video, albeit with a 64% crop factor (roughly equivalent to a Super 35mm frame), 4K 30p oversampled from 6K, and 1080p up to 120p, all with around 60 minutes of recording before heating limits are reached.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.