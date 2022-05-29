The best Canon EOS R10 deals in May 2022: prices and stock updates

The best Canon EOS R10 deals will leave you speechless with its pro-grade body at an affordable price point

Canon EOS R10 deals and prices
If you're looking for the best Canon EOS R10 deals, you've come to the right place. Since its launch, the Canon EOS R10 is the most talked about ASP-C camera, and offers outstanding video and photo capabilities.

At the heart of the R10 is a 24.MP APS-C sensor powered by the same Dual Pixel AF CMOS II system seen in the Canon EOS R3 (opens in new tab)Canon EOS R5 (opens in new tab) and Canon EOS R6 (opens in new tab). It can shoot at 15fps using its mechanical shutter or 23fps electronically – both of which outgun the R5 and R6.

The best Canon EOS R10 deals

professional speed at under a grand – is this the ultimate enthusiast camera?

Sensor: 24.2MP APS-C | Image processor: Digic X | Lens mount: Canon RF | AF points: 651 Dual Pixel CMOS AF II divisions | ISO range: 100 to 32,000 | Video: 4K 60p, 4K 30p (oversampled 6K), 1080p 120p | Viewfinder: 2.36m dot, 120fps | Size: 122.5 x 87.8 x 83.4mm | Weight (body only): 429g (with battery and memory card)

Pro-grade autofocus
Pro-grade burst shooting
4K 60p and 1080p 120p
No in-body stabilization
4K 60p is cropped
No weather sealing

Better still, the autofocus system can recognize human, animal and vehicle subjects, is able to find focus down to -4EV, and also features the AF case studies seen on higher end cameras in the EOS range.

The R10 can also capture 4K 60p video, albeit with a 64% crop factor (roughly equivalent to a Super 35mm frame), 4K 30p oversampled from 6K, and 1080p up to 120p, all with around 60 minutes of recording before heating limits are reached. 

