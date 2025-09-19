CONFIRMED: "Sony will announce the new Sony A7V in October / November… with new sensor"

It looks like the Sony A7 V, one of the market's most eagerly anticipated cameras, is coming in the next two months.

After a series of false starts for the successor to the Sony A7 IV, reliable camera rumors site Sony Alpha Rumors has reported that the new camera will be unveiled either next month or the month after.

"Finally I can confirm through trusted sources that Sony will announce the new Sony A7 V in October / November!" wrote the outlet, while also confirming that the camera will possess a new image sensor.

"Sony A7 V uses a new sensor and not the same 33MP sensor of the Sony A7 IV." However, in a similar vein to the Sony A1 II, this camera will be iterative rather than inventive – so the site is tempering expectations.

"The Sony A7V may be more of an evolution than a revolution – which is exactly what many expected from Sony. Still, the leap from the A7 IV to the A7 V is actually larger than the jump we saw from the Sony A1 to the A1 II.

"If the specs turn out to be true, sure, there will be a few complaints – but overall I believe this camera will be a hot seller, perfectly suited for its target market."

Sony A7 V specifications

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

The rumor site is sitting on a specs list, but is not publishing them until it has crosschecked its sources.

For now, all we know for sure is that the Sony A7 V won't have the same sensor as the A7 IV… but that doesn't tell us a whole lot. It doesn't necessarily even tell us that the resolution will be any different.

The A7 V could, for example, retain the 33MP pixel count but on a partially stacked sensor – which is exactly what happened with the Nikon Z6 III, which possessed the same 24.5MP resolution as the Z6 II but using a partially stacked chip to improve the readout speed.

Something like this could be what Sony Alpha Rumors is referring to when it says that the camera is more evolution than revolution, but will still be well received by the target market – if, indeed, Sony's target for this camera is hybrid and speed-conscious shooters.

The target market has definitely shifted away from the entry-level full-frame user, which was where the A7 series originally found its niche. Instead that gap is being filled by cameras like the Nikon Z5 / Z5 II and the Canon EOS R8.

At the very least, if the A7 V can finally break the series' 10fps burst ceiling I'll be a happy man. And if a new sensor means it also gets uncropped 4K 60p, even better. Roll on October / November!

