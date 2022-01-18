The best Sony A7 IV deals in January 2022: where to find the A7 IV in stock today

If you're looking for the best and cheapest Sony A7 IV deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release in December 2021, the Sony A7 IV has been one of the most sought-after cameras around.

STOCK UPDATE! With the pandemic and resulting electronic chip shortages causing havoc in the global camera industry, retailers are struggling to stock enough of some of the most popular camera models. But don't despair! We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll either have the Sony A7 IV in stock right now or for pre-orders, Scroll down to see today's best prices...

The Sony A7 IV, is a great all-round camera that is able to produce detailed images from its 33MP CMOS sensor that is capable of producing 4K video at 60p in a compact body, making it the perfect camera for filmmakers and content creators.

• Read more: Best Sony cameras

Also found listed as the ILCE-7M4, the Sony A7 Mark IV features 15 stops of dynamic range along with a broad ISO sensitivity of 100-51,200, and is capable of 10 frames per second continuous shooting using either the mechanical or electronic shutter.

Today's best Sony A7 IV deals $2,699.99 View Show More Deals

(Image credit: Sony)

The best Sony A7 IV deals 33MP stills and 4K video makes this the perfect tool for content creators Sensor: 33MP full-frame CMOS 36 x 24mm | Image processor: BIONZ XR | Lens mount: Sony E mount | AF points: 759-Point Phase-Detection AF | ISO range: 100-51,200(expandable to 50-204,800) | Stabilization: 5-axis up to 5.5 stops | Video: 4K UHD at 60p or 7K oversampling | Viewfinder: 0.5-inch OLED EVF, 3,680k dots, 100% coverage, 0.78x magnification | Size: 131 x 96 x 79mm | Weight (body only): 822g (1015g with card & battery) TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Moment View at BHPhoto View at Amazon 10-bit 4:2:2 video & 4K 60p Super-responsive AF Unprecedented buffer capacity Priced for semi-pros, not beginners Needs a fast card(s)

The Sony A7 IV offers 4K video up to 60p in 10-bit, which is a fantastic tool for any filmmaker or content creator. However, if 4K simply isn't enough for you the A7 IV enables you to oversample your footage to 7K, with impressive sharpness and detail and no recording limit.

Autofocus is extremely fast, with 759 phase-detection AF points and the ability to focus to -4 EV in photo and video modes, giving you the competitive edge when the sun begins to fade.

Along with 5-axis image stabilization, flip-out 3-inch articulating screen and ability to use full HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack and external microphone output makes the A7 IV the perfect camera for vlogging, while still being able to capture stunning stills.

If you have been waiting for a shipping date or you have been holding off to find out when the Sony A7 IV might start shipping then we suggest placing your order now, as this camera is going to be in very high demand!

(Image credit: Sony)

Read more

Best Sony lenses

Best Sony cameras

Best Sony flashguns

Sony A7 IV vs A7 III

