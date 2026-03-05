DSLRs on the brink? Compact cameras outsold them nearly 5-to-1 in January, CIPA data shows

Compact cameras outpacing DSLRs by close to 5-to-1, and early 2026 numbers could exceed CIPA 2026 forecasts

Compact cameras are growing faster than expected, with January shipments vastly outpacing DSLRs as the latest industry data shows.

The Japanese Camera and Imaging Products Association (CIPA) released its global shipment data for January 2026, tracking sales from major Japanese manufacturers.

According to the industry body's January 2026 global shipment report, Japanese manufacturers shipped 168,847 fixed-lens compact cameras worldwide, compared to just 35,055 DSLRs.

That means almost five times as many compact cameras were shipped as DSLRs, highlighting how quickly the once-dominant category is shrinking.

DSLR decline is compact cameras' win

Quantity of total shipment of interchangeable lens DSC (worldwide) (Image credit: CIPA)

DSLRs: 35,055 units shipped (-36% YoY, -45% in value)

Compact cameras: 168,847 units shipped (+36% YoY, +34% in value)

The data shows compact camera growth almost perfectly mirroring the decline of DSLR shipments, highlighting the continuing shift in the entry-level camera market.

The compact camera category is expected to continue expanding. CIPA predicts that 2.77 million fixed-lens cameras will ship in 2026, representing roughly 13.6% growth over 2025.

With January shipments already up 36% year-on-year, 2026 has started with strong momentum compared to CIPA's annual forecast growth.

This reinforces the idea that compact resurgence is not just a short-term spike driven by trends (like social media, retro-style cameras, small travel cameras, and smartphone fatigue).

Mirrorless is stable & lens growth uneven

Mirrorless cameras: 418,488 units shipped (+16% YoY, 12% in value)

Mirrorless cameras continue to expand, but growth is now at a steadier, more mature pace.

With fewer radical innovations and longer product cycles, most enthusiasts have already made the switch from DSLRs, so growth now comes mainly from late adopters, upgrades by existing users, and professional photographers expanding their kits.

Quantity of total shipment of interchangeable lens digital stills cameras (worldwide) (Image credit: CIPA)

APS-C / smaller sensor lenses: +10% units, +9% in value

Full-frame lenses: +4% units, -5% in value

The shift highlights how camera and lens demand is maturing differently across systems.

APS-C and smaller sensor systems are gaining momentum, reflecting growing interest in compact and mid-tier mirrorless setups.

Full-frame lenses, on the other hand, are stabilizing, as many enthusiasts and professionals already own the glass they need.

APS-C systems continue to attract new users while full-frame reaches saturation.

The camera market in Jan 2026 – CIPA takeaways

1. DSLRs are shrinking – Only 35,055 units shipped globally in January, making them increasingly niche

2. Compact cameras are surging – With 168,847 units shipped, they outsold DSLRs by nearly 5-to-1

3. Mirrorless remains the core market – Early-year growth (+16%) contrasts with CIPA's modest predicted decline for the full year

4. Lens trends matter – APS-C lenses continue to grow, full-frame optics are flattening and the lens-to-body production ratio has dipped slightly from 1.62 in 2025 to 1.59 in 2026

