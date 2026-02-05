This camera proves age doesn't matter – 2022 APS-C mirrorless model tops Japan's sales charts yet again

A mirrorless camera launched back in 2022 has once again beaten newer releases, bigger sensors, and flashier specs. And at this point, Japan's buyers are making their message very clear.

According to the latest BCN monthly sales data, Canon's EOS R10 with the RF-S 18-150mm IS STM kit lens sits at No.1 on Japan's camera rankings.

I've been tracking this pattern for months now, and every update tells the same story: the EOS R10 simply refuses to disappear from the charts, establishing a recurring multi-month No.1 presence through late 2025 and early 2026.

1. Canon EOS R10 RF-S 18-150 IS STM Lens kit

2. Sony ZV-E10 Double Zoom Lens Kit | Black

3. Canon EOS R50 Double Zoom Kit | Black

4. Nikon Z30 Double Zoom Kit

5. Sony ZV-E10 Double Zoom Lens Kit | Black

6. Sony ZV-E10 Power Zoom Lens Kit | Black

7. Sony A7 V

8. Nikon Z50 II Double Zoom Kit

9. Canon EOS R50 Double Zoom Kit | White

10. Panasonic Lumix G100 Standard Zoom Lens Kit

Sales data compiled by BCN+R, which aggregates nationwide sales figures from major electronic retailers and online platforms across Japan.

Why Japan won't let go of the EOS R10

The EOS R10 hits a very specific sweet spot.

15fps mechanical / 23fps (frames per second) electronic burst shooting, Canon Dual Pixel CMS Autofocus II (still among the best in class), oversampled 4K video with strong hybrid performance, compact and lightweight body – and aggressive kit pricing, especially with the RF-S 18-150mm lens.

It lacks in-body image stabilization and weather sealing, and its 4K/60p video is cropped – but Japanese buyers clearly don't see those as deal breakers at this price.

And the kit lens brings a lot to the table with a 28.8-240mm full-frame equivalent range, up to 7 stops of stabilization, and light macro capability. It turns the R10 into a true one-lens solution for versatile shooting.

Judging by its repeated returns to No.1 throughout 2025 – and now again in early 2026 – Japan seems perfectly happy sticking with a camera that is more capable than entry-level, without going full enthusiast.

And so far, nothing has managed to change that.

The Canon EOS R10 + 18-150mm lens kit

The Canon EOS R10 isn't just a Japanese best-seller – it's popular in the US and the UK as well. Giving its balance of speed, AF performance, and pricing, that global appeal comes as a little surprise.

If you're considering the same setup that keeps topping Japan's charts, the EOS R10 + RF-S 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens bundle is currently discounted, offering $100 / £100 off its usual price.

