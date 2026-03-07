Rumored 44MP Leica camera now has a name – SL3-P – but why choose this over a likely much cheaper Panasonic S1R II?
The rumored Leica camera “will likely” be called the SL3-P, but with specs said to be similar to the Panasonic S1R II, why pay the Leica big bucks?
Towards the end of last year, a rumor that a new Leica SL camera was coming in 2026 started doing the rounds. Now, thanks to Leica Rumors, we know this camera “will likely” be called the SL3-P.
When the rumor of the mystery Leica model first broke, we learned that it would feature a 44.3MP sensor based on that of the Panasonic SR1 II, a fellow L-mount mirrorless camera.
Aside from this, and the now circulating model name, the only other thing we know is that the “improved autofocus (AF)” is “better" than that of the Leica SL3–S.
Leica upped its AF game for the SL3-S, introducing a 24MP sensor with 779-point hybrid phase-detection (PDAF) and depth-mapping. However, the Panasonic S1R II boasts an almost-identical 779-point hybrid PDAF AF system.
If Leica is going to justify the big bucks we know it’ll charge for the rumored SL3-P, in my view, its AF capabilities will need to be distinctly better than those of the S1R II.
The S1R II AF tracks eyes, faces, bodies, animals and vehicles including motorcycles, bikes, trains and planes, and it’s gained a name for itself as a reliable, fast AF, even in challenging, low-light conditions.
The S1R II is a solid choice for a flagship mirrorless camera capable of shooting professional stills and video and, for roughly $3,300, is way below the typical Leica price point for similar specs.
With this in mind, as all we’ve got to go off for the rumored Leica SL3-P is the model name and the improved AF, unless you’re a diehard Leica user, the question is why would you not buy the Panasonic Lumix S1R II?
Of course, to answer this question, we’ll need to see how the rumored Leica camera performs. Until then, I’m leaning toward the Panasonic.
