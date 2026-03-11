Viltrox teases new APO lenses coming to The Photography & Video Show – but I think I know what they are
Viltrox has teased two mystery APO lenses coming to The Photography & Video Show in Birmingham this week, but I already have an idea of what they are
Viltrox has alluded to two new lenses with apochromatic (APO) technology coming to The Photography & Video Show (TPS), which begins this weekend in Birmingham, UK.
In a recent Instagram post, the third-party lens manufacturer showed off two silhouetted compact builds that look to be smaller prime lenses.
While the post as a whole reveals little information, the image does as the lenses depicted look a lot like the coming 35mm and 50mm f/1.8 APO primes lenses for the new EVO series which Viltrox revealed at this year’s CP+ show in Japan.Article continues below
A post shared by VILTROX 𝘖𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘈𝘤𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵 (@viltrox.official)
A photo posted by on
Viltrox’s EVO lenses sit between its super-budget-friendly Air series and higher-end PRO series lenses. EVO lenses balance premium features such as a lightweight, metal build, USB-C connectivity and clickable aperture rings with a still low-end price point. The series was launched late last year with the release of the AF 85mm f/2 EVO for Nikon Z-mount and Sony E-mount cameras.
Viltrox has made a name for itself as a manufacturer of cheap but high-performing prime lenses, and a premium feature it’s really pushing at the moment is APO technology.
APO optics correct chromatic and spherical aberrations using specialized, low-dispersion glass elements. This technology ensures that red, green, and blue light waves converge on the same focal plane, resulting in sharper images with minimal color fringing.
According to a recent report from Photo Rumors, at CP+ 2026 Viltrox engineers referred to the company’s APO technology as ‘hyper APO’, saying that ‘APO’ has become a buzzword among lens manufacturers, often used for technology that doesn’t truly meet the standard.
This is fighting talk from Viltrox and, if the coming lenses are the expected 35mm and 50mm EVO f/1.8 primes, then my expectations of their APO performance are high to say the least.
More will be revealed on these new Viltrox lenses at TPS 2026, which takes place at the NEC in Birmingham, UK, and kicks off this Saturday 14 March. Viltrox will be at stand F72.
I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
