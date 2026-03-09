Massive Nikon lens price hikes of up to 42% in China, but some cameras actually see a drop (report)

The prices of some Nikon cameras and lenses have risen exponentially in China, with price hikes as large as 42%. That’s according reports shared by sites like Nikon Rumors in the West and the Independent Photographers Association in China.

In an industry that’s struggled with supply and demand, sourcing components and global economic factors, we’ve become accustomed to rising prices. But these are some substantial price increases.

A shrinking camera market, Trump tariffs, component and material costs, and a weak US dollar are all being attributed as major culprits. And with the Iran war causing economic uncertainty, with fears of rising prices across the board, it’s hard to imagine the situation substantially improving any time soon.

The Nikon Zfc (pictured) appears to have actually dropped in price (Image credit: Future)

Not all of China’s price increases are major, with some as low as 0.9% in the case of the Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II. But at the other end of the scale, the Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8 (SE) is up 42.34%, rising from ¥1,299 to ¥1,849.

Other big price increases include the Nikon Z 40mm f/2 at 32.84%, rising from ¥1,279 to ¥1,699. The Nikon Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR at 20.85%, rising from ¥4,509 to ¥5,449. And the Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 S at 20.76%, rising from ¥3,270 to ¥3,949.

But it’s not all doom and gloom because, although some Z-Series cameras have increased in price, like the the Nikon Zf, Nikon Z30 and Nikon Z5 II, some cameras have actually dropped in price.

These include the Nikon Z8, from ¥22,149 to ¥21,949 (-0.9%), Nikon Zfc, down ¥4,749 to ¥4,599 (-3.16%), and Nikon Z6 III dropping from ¥13,849 to ¥13,599 (-1.81%).

The news comes as a Leica camera store owner in Miami confirmed that Leica is increasing prices in the US. Could more price turbulence be on the way?

