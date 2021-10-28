The best Sony ZV-E10 deals in October 2021: latest stock updates and prices

Searching out the best prices on the Sony ZV-E10? You're in the right place! This is where you'll find the best deals available right now on Sony's excellent little vlogging camera.

STOCK UPDATE! With the pandemic and resulting electronic chip shortages causing havoc in the global camera industry, retailers are struggling to stock enough of some of the most popular camera models. But don't despair! We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll either have the Sony ZV-E10 in stock right now, or else available for order. Scroll down to see today's best prices...

The Sony ZV-E10 is part of Sony's APS-C mirrorless camera line-up, but it's a little different to the rest. Until now, Sony has stuck to different versions of its A6000-series design, a set of cameras designed as all-rounders for both stills and video. These range from the entry level Sony A6100, through the mid-range Sony A6400 (another vlogging favorite) through to the flagship Sony A6600.

But the little Sony ZV-E10 is designed for video and vlogging, first and foremost. It can shoot really good 24MP stills too, but it's designed very much with video in mind. It's also pretty affordable compared to regular mirrorless cameras. It reminds us of the dinky little Sony ZV-1, an equally affordable video variant of the Sony RX100 compact cameras.

So on the one hand you do lose the electronic viewfinder found on the A6000 models, but you do get a much more useful flip-out vari-angle screen. There's no in-body stabilization, but this is the sort of camera you're likely to use with a grip or a gimbal – and there is electronic stabilization available.

(Image credit: Sony)

The Sony ZV-E10 captures 4K video at up to 30p, so it's nothing special on the technology front by today's standards, but it does have Sony's extremely effective hybrid autofocus system, and it comes with a wind muffler you can clip over the in-built microphone for shooting outdoors in blustery conditions.

The wind muffler, vari-angle screen and autofocus performance are, we think, this camera's most endearing features – that and the price!

