Best Fuji Instax Mini 70 deals in July 2022: best prices and stock updates

Digital Camera World's expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test

The Fuji Instax Mini 70 is a camera that offers a lot of nostalgia, and it's a great choice for those who enjoy instant film photography.

Designed for the selfie enthusiast, the INSTAX Mini 70 from Fujifilm is a sleek camera characterized by a range of features for self-portraiture and sharing your instant credit card-sized prints.

The camera's design incorporates a retractable two-element Fujinon 60mm f/12.7 lens that permits focusing as close as 11.8" in macro mode. The optical real image viewfinder has a 0.37x magnification along with a target spot to aid with composition, and the front of the lens incorporates a small mirror to also benefit more accurate selfie compositions.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The best Fuji Instax Mini 70 deals Share the memories with this instant film camera Film type: INSTAX Mini Instant Film | Focal lengh: 60mm f/12.7 | Viewfinder: Optical Viewfinder with Target Spot | Focus: 11.8" / 0.3 m to infinity | Size: 9.9 x 11.4 x 5.3 cm | Weight (body only): 9.9 oz / 280.7 g View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Credit card size prints Great retro feel Autofocus Plastic build Film can be expensive

Besides the standard automatic exposure control, with +/- 2/3 EV exposure compensation, the built-in flash can be used in conjunction with an automated exposure mode to adjust shutter speeds for enhanced background detail. A dedicated Selfie shooting mode also automatically adjusts brightness and accounts for the close-up shooting distance of self-portraits and a creative Hi-Key mode brightens the overall exposure for cleaner-looking skin tones.

For self-portraits taken at longer than an arm's length, the Instax Mini 70 also features a tripod mount and a 10 second self-timer. Additionally, for sharing a print with someone, the continuous photo self-timer mode will automatically shoot two frames within the self-timer's duration to provide you a pair of similar prints.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)