This is my pick of the best camera deals this Fathers' Day

Fathers' Day is fast approaching, and if you are looking for a camera for your old man ahead of Sunday June 16, then we have been on the hunt for the best photographic deals we can find right now.

As the Ecommerce Editor for DCW, I spend all my days looking for the best offers around on gear. There are some great discounts around on all matter for kit right now - but here are some of my picks for cameras that would be a great gift, at a range of different prices…

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $499.99 | now $389.99

Save $109 at Walmart Canon's most entry-level mirrorless camera is also its smallest and lightest – but it's still quite a beast! Its 24.1MP APS-C can shoot 6.5fps bursts and 4K 24p video, and it comes with a versatile 18-45mm lens (2 8.8-72mm equivalent).

Kodak Pixpro FZ45 (Red / Black) | was $99.99 | now $89.99

SAVE $10 at Amazon This popular point-and-shoot camera offers a 27-108mm equivalent zoom range, with a 16MP sensor capable of FullHD video, Panorama Capture, and it even has face detect, dog detect and cat detection!

Sony ZV-1F|was $508|now $398

SAVE $110 at B&H. If you want a great camera for vlogging or to start a YouTube channel this Sony compact has everything you could ever need - and more!

Nikon Z30 twin lens kit | $1,196.95 | $946.95

SAVE $250 (Adorama) Nikon's 20.9MP Z30 offers live streaming in 4K 30p or Full HD 60p, making it great for creators. The Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 and Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 have stabilization and cover a very impressive focal range. 💰 Two lens mirrorless kit for under $1,000

✅ Bundled with bonus accessories

💲Price match: B&H: $946.95

Other gift ideas

Best lenses for bird photography

Best camera straps

Best camera backpacks

Best photo magazine subscription deals