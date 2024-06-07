This is my pick of the best camera deals this Fathers' Day

By
published

Grab a smashing deal on these cameras, all with MASSIVE discounts this Fathers' Day

Illustration with words Happy Fathers' Day and image of a camera against a green stripey background
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fathers' Day is fast approaching, and if you are looking for a camera for your old man ahead of Sunday June 16, then we have been on the hunt for the best photographic deals we can find right now. 

As the Ecommerce Editor for DCW, I spend all my days looking for the best offers around on gear. There are some great discounts around on all matter for kit right now - but here are some of my picks for cameras that would be a great gift, at a range of different prices…

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $499.99| now $389.99 Save $109 at&nbsp;Walmart

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $499.99 | now $389.99
Save $109 at Walmart Canon's most entry-level mirrorless camera is also its smallest and lightest – but it's still quite a beast! Its 24.1MP APS-C can shoot 6.5fps bursts and 4K 24p video, and it comes with a versatile 18-45mm lens (2 8.8-72mm equivalent).  

View Deal
GoPro Hero 12 Black379.99now $299

GoPro Hero 12 Black | $379.99 | now $299

Save $80 at Adorama GoPro's latest action cam, the Hero 12 Black, is less than a year old - is now down to $299.99 in many stores, but Adorama knocks off 99 cents extra to seal the deal.

Also at  B&H Photo $299.99 | Amazon $299.99

View Deal
Kodak Pixpro FZ45 (Red / Black) |was $99.99| now &nbsp;$89.99 SAVE $10 at Amazon

Kodak Pixpro FZ45 (Red / Black) | was $99.99 | now  $89.99
SAVE $10 at Amazon This popular point-and-shoot camera offers a 27-108mm equivalent zoom range, with a 16MP sensor capable of FullHD video, Panorama Capture, and it even has face detect, dog detect and cat detection!

View Deal
Sony ZV-1F|was $508|now $398 SAVE $110 at B&amp;H.

Sony ZV-1F|was $508|now $398
SAVE $110 at B&H. If you want a great camera for vlogging or to start a YouTube channel this Sony compact has everything you could ever need - and more!

View Deal
Canon R50 + 18-45mm + 55-120mm|was $1,029|now $849 SAVE $130 at Amazon💰 Amazing price for beginnersSimple to use with guided UILacks the latest tracking options 💲Price match: Adorama: $849 | &nbsp;

Canon R50 + 18-45mm + 55-120mm|was $1,029|now $849
SAVE $130 at Amazon This is a great twin-lens starter kit for anyone wanting to pick up photography as a new hobby, yes $50 isn't much but it's better than nothing on this ready-to-shoot package.
💰 Amazing price for beginners
Simple to use with guided UI
Lacks the latest tracking options

💲Price match:
Adorama: $849 |  B&H: $849

View Deal
Nikon Z30 twin lens kit | $1,196.95 | $946.95SAVE $250 (Adorama)

Nikon Z30 twin lens kit | $1,196.95 | $946.95
SAVE $250 (Adorama) Nikon's 20.9MP Z30 offers live streaming in 4K 30p or Full HD 60p, making it great for creators. The Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 and Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 have stabilization and cover a very impressive focal range.

💰 Two lens mirrorless kit for under $1,000
✅ Bundled with bonus accessories
💲Price match: B&H: $946.95

View Deal
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles